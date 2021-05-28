Ubisoft has introduced the protagonist of Far Cry 6 with a new character trailer, while also revealing the new release date for the game. Previously announced for mid-2021, Far Cry 6 will take a little longer to get into players’ hands, as it’s now set to be released this October.

The trailer shows an interview with Giancarlo Esposito’s Antón Castillo, a.k.a. “El Presidente”, the brutal dictator who controls the fictional nation-island of Yara with both iron fists and poisonous words. In the interview, “El Presidente” reinforces the narrative that Yara is a free country that must be supported by true citizens. When questioned about whether he’s worried about the “terrorists” who call themselves “Libertad," Castillo only smiles.

The trailer, then, takes us to the jungle, where the guerrilla revolutionary movement battles military forces. The next scene introduces us to Dani Rojas, Far Cry 6’s main protagonist, on a personal warpath to take down Castillo in the Lion’s Den, as Yara’s capital is known. The new trailer ends by asking the player “How far would you go for...” completing the sentence with words such as “revenge,” “family,” “freedom,” and “power."

The trailer presents Dani Rojas as a female character, even if the player can actually choose a male protagonist should they prefer to. The protagonist’s name, however, won’t change based on this choice, and both male and female characters also have set looks that cannot be altered. The new trailer was released as part of the worldwide gameplay reveal livestream, which happened earlier today.

Far Cry 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows this October 7. Check out the new character trailer below:

