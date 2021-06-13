Far Cry 6’s story revolves around the conflict between Giancarlo Esposito’s fictitious Latin American dictator and guerrilla freedom fighters, but the game's Season Pass will put us in a very different kind of experience, as it gives the player control of previous games villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. The reveal, made by Ubisoft during the publisher’s conference at E3, includes another feature of the Season Pass: a re-release of Blood Dragon, a standalone expansion of Far Cry 3.

Far Cry 6’s Season Pass’ trailer brings back the big baddies of the three last Far Cry games, apparently trapped in a virtual reality where their dreams and nightmares come to life. In control of the three villains, the player will need to wreak havoc along the way in order to uncover the secrets of the simulation and maybe escape the twisted reality. It’s still unclear if the three villains can be controlled in the same campaign or if each villain will have a special level. However, all three share at least the bizarre narrative background, which brings some serious horror vibes to the franchise.

The trailer also tells fans that Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is part of the Season Pass, though without revealing if the re-release includes improved graphics or other quality-of-life improvements. Even if Blood Dragon is an expansion for Far Cry 3, the DLC is actually a standalone game with its own setting, plot, and characters. Blood Dragon works as a parody of ‘80s action movies, with military cyborg Sergeant Rex "Power" Colt as protagonist and a retro-futuristic cyberpunk open-world. Yep, it’s crazy like that, and if Ubisoft is bringing it back with a new coat of paint, this is amazing news.

Vaas was first introduced in a Far Cry 3 trailer in which he explained the definition of craziness, which quickly went viral and helped him to become the fan-favorite character in the franchise. Even if subsequent villains never achieved the same glory as Vaas, each brought something new to the table. Far Cry 4’s Pagan Min added an aristocratic layer on top of Vaas’ brutality and unpredictability, while Far Cry 5’s Joseph Seed followed a totally different path as the leader of an apocalypse cult located in the United States. It will be interesting to see how the franchise will bring the three villains together, and maybe even make them fight each other to escape the creepy nightmare dimension.

Far Cry 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows this October 7. There’s still no release date for Far Cry 6’s Season Pass. Check the Season Pass’ trailer below.

