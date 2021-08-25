Ubisoft's highly anticipated sequel Far Cry 6 has received an official story trailer during Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021.

The trailer gives players a more in-depth look at the conflict surrounding the game's titular location, the country of Yara. It shows Anto Castilla (played by the wonderful Giancarlo Esposito of The Mandalorian fame), a ruthless dictator, being interviewed about his methods of leadership. This is intercut with several instances of the Yaran rebellion known as Libertad spreading throughout the island, as Castilla instructs his son how to deal with the revolutionaries in his territory: "There are lions. There are lambs. Rule, or be ruled. You are a lion. And we eat the f**king lambs."

In Far Cry 6, gamers take the role of Dani Rojas, a Yaran native who has lived under Anton's brutal leadership for decades and was once a former soldier. Players will help build up the resistance using customized weapons and gadgets to combat the armed forces of Castilla.

The official website describes the struggle of Dani against Castilla's regime:

After barely escaping regime forces, Dani joins Libertad, a ragtag group of guerrilla fighters, to liberate their home from Anton's grip and corrupt regime. Anton plans to forge his paradise using any means necessary - even if it means sacrificing some of his own citizens.

The popular feature seen in Far Cry 5, Fangs-for-hire, is returning to the game in the form of Chorizo, a disabled canine who can transport materials on his wheelchair. There is also a crocodile that can attack enemies when given commands. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - Classic Edition was also announced to be included in Far Cry 6's Season Pass.

Far Cry 6 was originally slated to launch on February 18, but, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was delayed. Later, Ubisoft was forced to delay the game out further as developers adjusted to constraints on the game's development. It was not until May 28, during a gameplay reveal, that Ubisoft confirmed a final release date.

Far Cry 6 releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and PC on October 7. Watch the story trailer below:

