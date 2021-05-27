Ubisoft has released a new Far Cry 6 teaser to announce a worldwide gameplay reveal is happening tomorrow, May 28. The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito as “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, the dictator player’s will need to take down in the next chapter of the Far Cry franchise.

The teaser shows images of a luxurious painting depicting Esposito’s dictator, together with newspapers whose headlines talk about “subversives." In the voice-over, Castillo talks to the “true” citizens of the fictional Latin-America island nation of Yara, while accusing agitators of spreading “chaos, confusion, and noise.” Castillo promises to stand beside his citizens, to defend Yara, and make the country a true paradise. The dictator warns, though, they need to “sacrifice in the name of progress”.

This is only the second game of Esposito’s career, which also includes the part of The Dentist/Dr. Helmann in Payday 2. However, the actor is comfortable playing villains that use both strength and manipulation to get what they want. Esposito will be forever remembered for his iconic drug lord Gus Fring on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but he’s also a big bad both in The Mandalorian and The Boys. There’s a special way Esposito can infuse viewers both with fear and respect, making him the perfect choice to play a dictator.

Far Cry 6 was originally set to come out on February 18, however, the game was pushed to mid-2021. As we approach the middle of the year, it’s expected to get a final release date from Ubisoft soon, maybe on tomorrow’s livestream. The livestream is set to start tomorrow, May 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can follow the gameplay reveal here.

Far Cry 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Check out the new teaser below.

