‘Far Cry 6’ Trailer Teases Giancarlo Esposito as a Dictator You Don’t Want to Cross

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 finally has a chilling first trailer and official release date. The trailer and release date were revealed during the UbiForward event on Sunday, along with trailers and updates for fellow UbiSoft titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Hyper Scape.

But we’re not here to talk about those others games; all we can think about is Far Cry 6. As the title notes, Far Cry 6 is the sixth installment in the ongoing Far Cry franchise, which began in 2004. While Far Cry and Far Cry 2 were set in the same world, subsequent Far Cry installments have taken players into a variety of new, fictional worlds. The location, characters, and story may change, but you can expect to put those first-person shooter skills to good use no matter what. As for Far Cry 6, a brief synopsis teases what’s in store this time around:

“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.”

Ubisoft officially announced the release date for Far Cry 6 on Twitter, confirming the game is set for release on February 18, 2021. The tweet, which includes the ominous, “Paradise is waiting for you…,” also previews Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo, a.k.a. “El Presidente,” and Anthony Gonzalez as Diego Castillo, Antón’s son.

We learn more about Antón and Diego in a taut first trailer for Far Cry 6, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the next Far Cry game. The trailer will definitely make you tense up. Over the course of three minutes, we watch as Antón interrupts Diego making a model car while a revolution rages on outside. Antón is intent on teaching his son what it means to be in power and why the people revolting against the Castillo rein on Yara is dangerous. To make sure he has Diego’s full attention, Antón puts a grenade in his hands, teaches him that parts of that grenade, and then pulls the pin, forcing Diego to hold down the handle and keep it down as they walk up to the rooftop of their palace. I don’t want much more, but this trailer will leave you feeling as nervous as Diego by the time you finish watching.

Far Cry 6 is set for release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on February 18, 2021. Check out the first trailer for the new Ubisoft game below, and then be sure to check out the behind-the-scenes look at Esposito’s process on becoming Castillo for the new Far Cry installment.