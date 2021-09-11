With Far Cry 6 close to being released, Ubisoft has already launched a trailer detailing their plans post-launch. The video gives us a sneak peek at what will be released after the game comes out, which includes free content and the DLC that will come with the Season Pass.

The first thing that they mention are three crossover missions that will come out throughout the year, all of them being free to the player. The first one sees protagonist Dani Rojas team up with actor Danny Trejo. In it, Rojas will help Trejo run his business 'Trejo's Tacos,' while also teasing that he will bring his iconic machete from the Machette movies. Next, we see a Rambo-themed mission. While we don't see Sylvester Stallone's iconic character, we instead see a Rambo superfan who will go on a "blood soaked rampage straight out an 80s blockbuster." Finally, in what's probably the most surprising crossover, there will be a mission where you must try to find your friend in a setting that's inspired by the show Stranger Things.

Next, the trailer tells us about six upcoming special operations. In these operations, you must steal a chemical weapon from an arms dealer and take it to an extraction point, while also making sure the weapon doesn't overheat and explode. The last of the free content mentioned are weekly insurgencies. These insurgencies will put you against tough opponents to give you something great in return.

We then go on to the content from the Season Pass. There will be three episodes, called 'Insanity,' 'Control,' and 'Collapse.' Each of these episodes will focus on a past Far Cry villain, and will dive into their minds to shed some light on each of their backstories. The gameplay for these will be a die and retry formula, where each time you die, you will be able to upgrade your character, become stronger, and eventually make it out. On top of all of that, Ubisoft confirms that Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon will be part of the Season Pass as well.

All of this content for Far Cry 6 will be spread through its release up until March 2022, and it can all be played either solo or in co-op. The game is set to launch on October 7, 2021, and will release on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out the Post Launch Overview Trailer below.

