Ubisoft announced today that the Far Cry 6 DLC “Vaas: Insanity” will be released on November 16. Players will be able to experience a unique expansion through the eyes of Far Cry 3 antagonist, Vaas Montenegro. Original voice actor, Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), returned to portray the villain for the DLC, teasing fans with a “Vaas: Insanity” promo on his Twitter account.

"Vaas: Insanity" begins with a rather scary yet incredibly fun scenario. Players start out with the bare minimum to protect themselves as they venture through the story and must find weapons and power-ups to strengthen themselves as they progress. The DLC promises to give players a closer look into Vaas’ story, past, psyche, and so on.

Image via Ubisoft

Far Cry 6 recently caused a stir regarding its upcoming DLCs. Ubisoft accidentally released an expansion early that featured Danny Trejo cooking some tacos while players were tasked with protecting him from some bad guys - I never get tired of writing or reading that. Ubisoft later apologized to fans on Twitter before removing the content shortly after in a “Title Update 2.” They also hinted that the leak was not even the official version, saying they “look forward to when players check out the final version.”

The release of "Vaas: Insanity" isn’t the only content fans have to look forward to for Far Cry 6. Plans to release free and paid downloadable content are in the works, including the aforementioned Trejo mission, along with other missions dealing with Stranger Things and Rambo. Expansion packs featuring previous Far Cry villains are planned also, with the return of Far Cry 5 villain Joseph Seed in “Joseph: Collapse” DLC and Pagan Min from Far Cry 4 in the “Pagan: Control” expansion.

Ubisoft has big plans for their latest successful installment in the franchise, for sure. "Vaas: Insanity" will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

