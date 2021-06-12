The series will "remix" some of Ubisoft's best known characters.

Netflix has announced Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an adult animated series that's one of two projects in the works inspired by Ubisoft’s Far Cry video game series. Captain Laserhawk is a spinoff from the third installment’s Blood Dragon expansion, which saw Michael Biehn voice Sergeant Rex "Power" Colt in a tribute to 1980s genre cinema.

Adi Shankar, no stranger to Netflix’s animated output having spearheaded all four seasons of Castlevania, is credited as creator and executive producer, with Ubisoft’s Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot additionally listed on the producorial side of things, with animation studio Bobbypills having been involved since 2019.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Far Cry 6' Character Trailer Introduces Dani Rojas and Reveals a Release Date

Captain Laserhawk will run for six episodes, and feature the alter egos of well-known Ubisoft characters in a homage and pastiche of 90s actioners this time around. The Far Cry franchise has sold over 60 million units to date, and the next main entry arrives in October with Giancarlo Esposito as the villain.

Shankar offered up some Captain Laserhawk details at the Netflix Geeked Week event following the reveal, and it sounds wild. Set in a parallel universe where the rise of automated labor in the 1950s rendered the majority of citizens unemployed, the world’s largest tech company Eden offers basic income support but also manipulates the population through mass surveillance and abuse of power. Cybernetically enhanced soldier Dolph Laserhawk is part of the Eden army, but he’s planning a major heist so he can escape with his boyfriend.

No official release date has been announced as of yet, but It’s the latest in a long line of collaborations between Netflix and Ubisoft, which includes a proper Far Cry anime adaptation, as well as the animated Splinter Cell that’s being overseen by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad, while a live-action episodic spin on Assassin’s Creed is also in the works. The streamer previously acquired the rights to The Division, the feature length adaptation of the Tom Clancy game that’s set to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in the lead roles, on top of Rob Letterman signing on to tackle Beyond Good & Evil last year, so it’s all systems go for console-to-screen translations.

Watch the announcement video for Captain Laserhawk below.

KEEP READING: Classic 'GoldenEye 007' N64 Game Has Been Recreated in 'Far Cry 5' Giving Us HD Remake We've Always Wanted

Share Share Tweet Email

‘In the Heights’ Tops Friday Box Office, But Opens Lower Than Expected, 'A Quiet Place Part 2' Hits Milestone Meanwhile, horror movies continue to perform really well.

Read Next