Back in June, Netflix announced an adult animated series inspired by the Far Cry 3 DLC Blood Dragon to be produced by Castlevania showrunner Adi Shankar. Now, we finally have an update on the project, officially titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix from Shankar itself.

Collider recently had the chance to talk to Shankar, who revealed that Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is now fully in production, and teases a multiversal story with an Elseworlds vibe.

When we brought up the Far Cry connection, Shankar cleared things up and specified this is not connected to the Far Cry games, but he did compare it to Captain N: The Game Masters, only good.

"It’s not quite Far Cry. I’ve created a wholly new 90’s retro-futuristic cyberpunk IP for Ubisoft that remixes several Ubisoft properties in a new fun “Elseworlds” way."

As far as production goes, it will still be a while before we see the actual show, but Shankar said things are coming along, as they've already entered production.

"Development is over and we’re in production now with the exceptionally talented Mehdi Leffad directing the project and Bobby Pills acting as the animation studio, and we have been in production pretty much all year."

Blood Dragon remains one of the most fun DLC of recent years, so to take that tone and apply it to a multiverse of Ubisoft characters sounds pretty great.

Shankar was also hired for another video game-related project earlier this year, PUBG, based on the popular battle royale video game franchise. Though it seems that the project is further behind in the development process, it's coming along.

"For PUBG, I’ve meticulously beaten out the entire project and we’re about to start scripting. We’ve locked in someone who we feel is the perfect writer for my ‘vision’ for the project. We have an ambitious timeline to get this project out."

There is no release date for either project yet, but Far Cry 6 is set to be released on October 7.

