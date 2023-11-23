Director Baz Luhrmann is transporting audiences back to the land of Down Under in an unexpected twist. The 2008 film Australia is set for a re-release, but not in the way audiences might anticipate. Instead of its original cinematic format, Australia is undergoing a transformation into a six-part television series exclusively on Hulu, aptly titled Faraway Downs.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, Faraway Downs maintains the core plot of Australia. However, with the expanded episodic format, the series presents a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the intricate storytelling and the personal relationships that defined the original movie.

Saddle up, ladies and gentlemen. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Faraway Downs.

When Is 'Faraway Downs' Coming Out?

Faraway Downs makes its official premiere on Hulu starting Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for 'Faraway Downs'

The trailer for Faraway Downs was released on Hulu's YouTube channel on October 19. Faraway Downs is a reimagining of Luhrmann’s Australia, essentially basing itself on the same plot of the original movie, but retold through a different lens. Following Lady Sarah Ashely (Kidman) as she travels all the way down under to confront her wayward husband, her efforts come in vain when she realizes that he was murdered before her arrival. Instead, another opportunity presents itself on Lady Sarah’s lap. She becomes the heir to a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback, called Faraway Downs.

But someone else has their sights on her huge patch of land. Ruthless cattle baron King Carney (Bryan Brown) is willing to do whatever it takes to take Lady Sarah’s land. With the help of a cattle drover, played by Jackman, Lady Sarah isn’t letting anyone take away her beloved ranch without a fight. Taking advantage of the episodic format, Faraway Downs offers a different version of Australia, “one with different layers, nuances, and even alternative plot twists.” With much more room to explore, the series delves deeper into the love story between Lady Sarah and the Drover, seen through the perspective of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child to whom Lady Sarah becomes attached. The series also takes into account the political backdrop that shadows Australia over four transformative years, showcasing the profound effects of World War II on Northern Australia.

Who Stars in 'Faraway Downs'?

Featuring the same cast members as its original movie, Faraway Downs stars Nicole Kidman as Lady Sarah Ashely. Kidman’s filmography boasts a diverse range of roles. Before Australia, Kidman worked with Luhrmann in the musical romantic drama Moulin Rouge! The Academy Award-winning actress is set to star in Lulu Wang’s latest drama series Expats, expected to premiere on Prime Video on January 26, 2024.

Playing the Drover, as well as Lady Sarah’s love interest is Hugh Jackman. The actor gained international acclaim for his titular role as Wolverine in the X-Men film series. Beyond his action-hero roles, Jackman has showcased his dramatic intensity in Les Misérables and his whimsical charm in The Greatest Showman, further proving his acting versatility. Jackman is expected to sport the Wolverine claws once more in Deadpool 3, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Taking on the role of King Carney is Brown. The veteran actor has graced a wide array of films, including the Australian classic Breaker Morant and the critically acclaimed drama Cocktail. Walters plays Nullah, a bi-racial indigenous Australian child who finds himself in the middle of colonial powers in Australia. Walters most recently appeared in the comedy-drama Operation Buffalo and the murder mystery series Mystery Road. The limited series will also feature Ben Mendelsohn's Captain Dutton and David Wenham's Neil Fletcher.

What Is 'Faraway Downs' About?

Below is the official Hulu synopsis for Faraway Downs:

The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashely (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre castle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government’s draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four-life altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashely and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.”

One difference audiences may expect to see in Faraway Downs is that the series incorporates additional footage from the original movie, which also includes an alternate ending. Director Luhrmann conceived the idea of creating a re-imagined version of Australia as he was working on the film Elvis during the pandemic-induced filming pause, reflecting on the extensive footage shot for Australia in 2007. The motivation behind Faraway Downs is to reintroduce unique layers and plot twists that never saw the light due to the original film’s time constraints. With a total of six episodes, there’s much more to be explored in Faraway Downs.

Who Is Making 'Faraway Downs'?

Faraway Downs and Australia is directed, produced, and co-written by Luhrmann. With additional footage, Faraway Downs provides an opportunity for the acclaimed director to dive deeper into the rich narrative and discover newer ways of how the plot should unveil itself. With his unique approach to storytelling and filmmaking, Luhrmann has made a mark on cinema thanks to adaptations of great literary classics with Romeo + Juliet, and The Great Gatsby. In regards to Faraway Downs, Luhrmann shares what kind of approach he took in the project.

I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping, 'Gone With the Wind'-style epic and turn it on its head — a way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations.’ While 'Australia' the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Drawn from the same material, 'Faraway Downs' is a new variation on 'Australia' for audiences to discover.

Luhrmann is joined by writers Stuart Beattie, Ronald Harwood, and Richard Flanagan. Involved in production and costume design is multiple-Academy Award winner Catherine Martin. Faraway Downs is executive produced by Luhrmann, Martin, Catherin Knapman, and Schuyler Weiss.