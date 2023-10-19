The Big Picture Hulu has released the trailer for Faraway Downs, a six-part reimagining of Baz Luhrmann's film Australia. It includes new footage, an alternative ending, and a brand-new soundtrack.

The series follows the story of Lady Sarah Ashley, who inherits a cattle ranch in Australia and joins forces with a cattle driver named Drover to protect her land.

Faraway Downs offers a fresh retelling of an old classic, showcasing the potential for reworking films that didn't find success at the box office.

Hulu just dropped the trailer for Faraway Downs, the six-part reimagining of Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film Australia, which starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. The series includes extra footage shot by Luhrmann for Australia, but will contain a new ending and soundtrack to that of the original.

Farway Downs will keep the same basic story as the original film, as it tells the tale of Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman), a noblewoman from England who inherits a large cattle ranch in Australia. When her land is in danger, Lady Ashley joins forces with a cattle driver named Drover (Jackman), to guide her cattle across the challenging Australian terrain to safeguard her property. Along their journey, they encounter a young Indigenous Australian boy named Nullah (Brandon Walters). As the story unfolds, it becomes intertwined with the backdrop of World War II, impacting the destiny of the country. Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

A Fresh Retelling on an Old Classic

Image via 20th Century Studios

The success or failure of Faraway Downs should be watched with interest by other directors. The film, made on a very large budget of $130 million—extravagant at the time for a film in the dramatic genre—failed to make waves at the global box office, bringing in just $211 million. However, by reworking it for a new output in the shape of a series may prove to be a gateway to bringing films from different times that perhaps didn't find the success they deserved to a different audience, while allowing filmmakers the pleasure of re-telling their stories in fresh and exciting ways. At the time the project was announced, Luhrmann shared the following statement, saying:

"I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping, 'Gone With the Wind'-style epic and turn it on its head — a way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations.’ While Australia the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Drawn from the same material, 'Faraway Downs' is a new variation on 'Australia' for audiences to discover.”

Faraway Downs will premiere on Hulu on November 26. Check out the trailer down below: