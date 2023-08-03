The Big Picture Film Movement has created an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine, which lost 20 minutes of its final cut when brought to American audiences 30 years ago.

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein often had the power to unilaterally cut parts of international films purchased by American producers, such as Farewell My Concubine, without any discussion or input from others.

This September, New York film lovers will have the chance to see Farewell My Concubine's 30th anniversary 171-minute cut in its full length, restored in 4K and presented with a new poster that highlights the film's original vision and cast.

Even though disgraced mega-producer Harvey Weinstein committed far more serious crimes than meddling with a movie’s runtime, his fingertips are still all over the movie industry. Fortunately, some cinema classics that Weinstein touched can get revisited and presented as they were meant to. That's why Film Movement decided to put together an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine, which lost 20 minutes of its final cut when it was brought to American audiences 30 years ago. The release was announced exclusively by IndieWire.

Even though studios and producers usually have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – that’s why director’s cuts are often released for high profile and especially controversial films – there can be at least some discussion as to what gets cut and put into the movie’s final version before it hits theaters. When it comes to international films bought by American producers, however, such conversations may not even take place and figures like Weinstein get to unilaterally cut parts that they think audiences won’t care about.

Farewell My Concubine’s case was all the more baffling because the unedited 171-minute cut had already been “tested” by audiences: The movie was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it pleased attendees and jury to the point of winning that year’s Palme D’Or – the biggest award of the event. To this day, it stands tall as the only Chinese film to win the award.

Say Farewell in NYC

So, film lovers based in New York will get the lifetime opportunity to celebrate Farewell My Concubine's 30th anniversary at the big screen in its full length this September, courtesy of Film Movement. Directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), the movie’s storyline spans 50 years and centers around cultural changes that modified society and challenged gender traditions in early 20th century China — a theme as timely as ever.

In an official statement, Film Movement president Michael Rosenberg celebrated Farewell My Concubine’s legacy and teased how the restoration elevates the experience:

“’Farewell My Concubine’ is truly one of the most influential films of the 20th Century. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible 4K restoration which not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to rich life as never before, but also restores Kaige’s original, unedited vision for his film.”

The 30th anniversary restoration of Farewell My Concubine is also presented with a new and stunning poster that looks like it’s straight out of the Criterion Collection. It highlights the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs, as well as the main cast’s names – which tended to get omitted in past decades, especially if they weren’t anglicized. The cast features Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together) and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff).

Film Movement brings Farewell My Concubine to Film Forum in New York City on September 22. You can watch the restoration trailer below: