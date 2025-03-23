Ever since it began airing in 2014, FX’s quirky hit crime series Fargo has thrived as a peculiar marriage of offbeat hilarity and criminal intrigue that perfectly matches the tone of the popular Coen Brothers movie from 1996 without being merely derivative of it. With each season exploring different characters and conjuring up its own intricate story of ambition and greed, the series’ five installments thus far have provided no small amount of high-end entertainment and suspense.

The very best entries of Fargo tend to be defined by both their chaotic tension and their off-kilter sensitivities. Perhaps unsurprisingly, episodes from the first two seasons dominate the series’ greatest installments, but seasons three and four are still represented, with only Season 5 being evicted from the list despite having such strong episodes as “The Tragedy of the Commons” and “The Useless Hand.” Ranging from the hysterically absurd to the captivating and violent, these are the best episodes Fargo has unveiled thus far.