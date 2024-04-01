The Big Picture Fargo Season 3 stands out as a compelling standalone story with an engaging exploration of power dynamics and loyalty.

It has become an increasingly popular trend for prestige television shows to draw inspiration from cinematic classics to draw in fans of the original property. These adaptations are largely unsuccessful, as they often do very little to distinguish themselves when compared to the original, but Noah Hawley’s FX series Fargo has been a welcome exception to the rule. Instead of directly taking the narrative from one of Joel and Ethan Coen’s most beloved movies, Fargo tells a series of similarly twisted crime stories that connect to the quirky town in Minnesota. While each of the show’s five seasons has its merits, Fargo’s third season features terrific performances from Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

What Is ‘Fargo’ Season 3 About?

There is some connective tissue that binds it to the previous installments, but the third season of Fargo is largely a standalone entity that can be appreciated by those who haven't caught up with the earlier episodes. Set in the early 2010s, the season focuses on a feud between the brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy, played in a duo performance by McGregor. Although their father’s inheritance is given to Emmit, Ray believes that he was slighted, and attempts to rob his brother. Despite his experience as a parole officer, Ray doesn’t know much about being a criminal; he recruits his recent parolee, and now girlfriend, Nikki Swargo (Winstead) to pull off the heist. Throughout their botched robbery, Ray and Nikki’s relationship is tested. Winstead and McGregor help transform a fairly straightforward heist adventure into a challenging satire about power dynamics. This makes for a more alluring season of television, as the viewer is forced to choose where their loyalties lie.

While he certainly has no shortage of great performances, playing twins on screen is unlike anything McGregor has ever done before. The physical differences between Emmit and Ray are more subtle, but the two characters have completely different philosophies and approaches to life. Emmit, a happily married family man and self-proclaimed “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” has come to expect a certain amount of dignity based on his financial success; he subsequently looks down on Ray for squandering any potential he may have had. Conversely, Ray feels that Emmit never gave him the helping hand that he needed, and would reap more significant benefits from their father’s fortune. Both men have their flaws, so it's fascinating to see how this specific dispute reveals deeper insights into the crux of their relationship.

Winstead’s performance in the series is perhaps its most interesting, as Nikki’s experience in criminal activity allows Fargo to embrace its pulpier roots. Despite his intentions to thwart his brother’s wealth, Ray has very little knowledge about how to conduct a heist and must rely on Nikki’s plans as they proceed with their dangerous endeavor. Both characters have selfish reasons for the attempted robbery; Nikki wants to establish a new life for herself now that she’s no longer in prison, and Ray sees the opportunity to finally become an “equal” to his brother. Nonetheless, there’s a sincerity to their mutual affection for each other that allows Fargo Season 3 to reach the darkly comedic style of a Coen Brothers film.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are a Great Anti-Hero Duo

Like its previous installments and the film classic that inspired it, the third season of Fargo is a study in escalation. During a botched attempt to siege a valuable piece of Ray’s father’s collection, Ray and Nikki accidentally kill another parolee, Maurice LeFay (Scoot McNairy). McGregor and Winstead do a great job of showing how their characters’ priorities shift throughout their heist. Although initially they had just been fighting for what they believed they were “owed,” Ray and Nikki must try to hide their involvement in a more brutal criminal case and emerge without consequences. It’s an inversion of the heist movie formula that Fargo successfully stretches out for ten episodes.

Despite the profuse romantic statements that they initially made to each other, the tension of Fargo Season 3 relies on whether Ray and Nikki actually care for each other. Upon having to disguise himself as Emmit, Ray begins to enjoy the luxuries of his brother’s position and understand the stress that his responsibilities give him; his identification with his sworn enemy suggests that Emmit is really just an opportunist who would just as easily blame his failures on someone else. This sets up Nikki on an equally compelling arc and allows Winstead to give one of her greatest performances. Although initially she needed Ray’s help in securing a new life, she becomes increasingly aware that she’s merely a tool in his schemes, and that their dreams of a happy life together were always superficial.

McGregor and Winstead Elevate a Weak Season of ‘Fargo'

Fargo’s third season is generally regarded as the weakest of the show’s five stories, as it lacks the empathetic qualities that the prior two seasons included. Following a series of increasingly unlikable characters over the course of ten episodes does tend to get grating, Fargo Season 3 is elevated by McGregor and Winstead’s performances. Even when Nikki and Ray make morally dubious decisions, their motivations make sense within the context of the narrative. It becomes increasingly hilarious and tragic as their series of errors lead them to an unfortunate fate, as is usual for a season of Fargo.

While they're not quite as charming as Peggy (Kirsten Dunst) and Ed (Jesse Plemons) in the second season, Winstead and McGregor have genuine romantic chemistry within Fargo Season 3. The romanticism feels passionate even when the series itself seems to get weird just for the sake of it. Although the season takes a turn towards surrealism and packs in a number of shocking plot twists, the sincerity of McGregor and Winstead’s work keeps the series firmly planted in reality.

