‘Fargo’ Season 4 Gets a New Premiere Date from FX as Filming Resumes This Month

Folks, Fargo Season 4 is back on track. The new season of the critically acclaimed FX anthology series was originally poised to premiere this past April, just in time for Emmys eligibility, but that premiere date was cancelled as production was shut down due to the coronavirus. Today, however, FX has announced that filming on Fargo Season 4 is set to resume later this month, and the show will be premiering with the first two episodes on Sunday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT on FX.

New episodes of the show will air on Sundays at 10pm on FX, but will then be made available for streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.

Noah Hawley once again returns as showrunner for this fourth season of Fargo, which takes place in 1950 Kansas City and focuses on two warring criminal syndicates with a complicated relationship. You see, in order to enact a truce, the heads of both families – one African-American and one Italian – agreed to trade their youngest sons. But matters are complicated when the head of the Italian mafia dies, putting their truce in jeopardy.

Chris Rock takes a lead role this time around as the head of the African-American crime family, and he’s joined in the cast by Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Timothy Olyphant, and many more.

