Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton) is one of Fargo's most enduring villains. Thornton imbues this legendary antagonist with a menacing presence, deadpan humor, and a cold-blooded nature that makes him one of the most fearsome characters to ever appear on television. While Fargo has featured a slew of incredible villains, few, if any of them, have the same blend of charisma and intimidating qualities that make Malvo such a great antagonist.

The writing of Fargo season one did justice to the Coen Brothers' original masterpiece by weaving together deadpan comedy with dark subject matter and philosophical themes. Lorne Malvo exemplifies this approach through dialogue which conveys his dark, Darwinian outlook on humanity as well as his dark, twisted sense of humor. This list ranks the best of quotes from Lorne Malvo, one of the greatest characters in Fargo and one of Thornton's best TV performances.