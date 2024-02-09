Fans of FX's acclaimed Fargo anthology series may have to let the just-completed fifth season of the series tide them over for a while. Creator Noah Hawley is currently working on FX's upcoming Alien series, and there is no timeline for Fargo's return. As reported by Collider's Carly Lane-Perry, FX chairman John Landgraf stated that new seasons of Fargo are "a matter of timing" as part of his executive session at the Television Critics Association's 2024 Winter Press Tour. Hawley is, in fact, off to Thailand to film the science fiction horror series, so there's no telling when he'll return to the icy Midwest (or its filming location stand-in of Alberta, Canada) to make more Fargo.