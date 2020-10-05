The Collider Podcast, Ep. 283 – ‘Fargo’, From Film to Television

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by TV editor Liz Shannon Miller to talk about Fargo. We kick things off talking about the 1996 movie, how it compares to other works by the Coen Brothers, why it’s the quintessential Coen Brothers movie, its legacy, and more. We then move into the FX series, how it adapts the film, where he show succeeds and where it stumbles, the new season, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

