With the Oscars just around the corner, actor Kieran Culkin is poised to win his first Academy Award for his role in A Real Pain, adding another statue to his already impressive collection. Although Culkin started acting when he was only eight years old, he's best known for his portrayal of Roman Roy in Succession, a role that earned him a much-deserved Emmy. Before taking on that career-making role, Culkin delivered a brief yet unforgettable performance on the FX series Fargo. Despite appearing in only a few scenes, Culkin fully develops the character in just one episode, setting the tone for the rest of the season and showcasing his remarkable versatility as an actor.

Kieran Culkin's Character in 'Fargo' Meets an Unfortunate End in Season 2

In the show's highly acclaimed second season of Fargo, Culkin played Rye Gerhardt, the volatile youngest son of a ruthless crime family led by matriarch Floyd (Jean Smart). With his patchy, comical mustache and erratic behavior, Rye quickly becomes a memorable character, thanks to Culkin’s remarkable talent. The first time audiences meet Rye, he's with his older brother Dodd (Jeffrey Donovan), explaining that he has no money to give after spending it on himself, feeling overlooked as a Gerhardt heir. Dodd reprimands Rye, insisting he better have the money by tomorrow and reminding him that "everybody earns" for the family. This dynamic emphasizes Rye’s feeling of being overlooked, evoking sympathy for Culkin’s character — a man who believes he’s inferior and less intelligent than those around him. In lesser hands, this character might not elicit such empathy, but Culkin’s portrayal brings a depth to Rye that adds more nuance and layers.

The rest of the episode takes a downturn for Rye as he's forced to confront Judge Irma Mundt (Ann Cusack) in an attempt to strike a deal to unfreeze the accounts of his business partner, Skip (Mike Bradecich). He follows the judge to a diner, but from the moment he walks in, he's visibly on edge. Culkin masterfully conveys Rye’s unease, showing the audience that this is unfamiliar territory for him. He’s jumpy and frantic, even snapping at the waitress who tries to take his order. As he gathers the courage to approach the Judge, she immediately dismisses him, calling him "a little dim." It's a subtle moment, but Culkin’s expression reveals that this isn’t the first time Rye has been labeled dim-witted, adding a layer of vulnerability to the character.

From there, the scene turns into pure chaos with Rye feeling incredibly disrespected after the judge sprays him in the face with bug spray. At his ultimate breaking point, Rye pulls out a gun and shoots the judge and the rest of the witnesses. When he goes outside, however, he's distracted by some lights in the sky and ends up being hit by a car driven by Peggy Blumquist (Kirsten Dunst). She proceeds to drive home with him on her car and her husband, Ed (Jesse Plemmons), is forced to finish him off with a gardening tool. Ultimately, Rye meets his demise in a fittingly Fargo-esque manner, after being put through a meat grinder to dispose of his body. This moment is the catalyst for the rest of the season.

In Just a Few Scenes, Kieran Culkin Makes Rye a Fully Developed Character in Season 2 of 'Fargo'