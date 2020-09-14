‘Fargo’ Season 4 Featurette Reveals New Footage, Characters and Context

The Fargo embargo has been lifted, and I am now allowed to tell you that Season 4 is every bit as good as past installments. Noah Hawley‘s midwestern crime anthology really is the best show on television, and it’s not even close. I tried to show some restraint in consuming the nine episodes that FX sent to critics, but alas, I had none, and couldn’t help but binge-watch this bloody tale of ambition, power, and above all, family.

Chris Rock plays the head of a rising Black crime syndicate vying for power held by the Italians, who took it from the Irish, who took it from the Jews. In order to maintain order between the warring factions, the two families trade sons so that each may raise their enemy’s boy as their own. That is an incredible setup for a TV show, and Fargo delivers on the promise of its premise.

To promote the imminent fourth season, FX has released a new three-minute featurette that gives added context to the arrangement, introducing the players and new footage. Some people may prefer to go in blind, and that is, of course, their right, but if you clicked on this article then I imagine you don’t mind seeing some extra stuff from the 11-episode season. That’s right, there’s a bonus episode this time around!

If you know my oeuvre, you know that I don’t do too many interviews for the site. Maybe one or two a month, tops. Well, with that in mind, I’ll tip you off and let you know that you may very well be reading (I hope!) an interview with a member of Fargo‘s incredible cast that I’ll aim to have ready for its premiere. Or maybe I’ll save it for the second episode. We’ll see.

In addition to Rock — like you’ve never seen him before, mind you — the ensemble includes Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Timothy Olyphant, Jack Huston, Andrew Bird, E’myri Crutchfield, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Salvatore Esposito, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Kai Lennox and Glynn Turman as a man named Doctor Senator, who is sure to be one of the most memorable characters in Fargo history. Let’s just say that if casting director Rachel Tenner and her team don’t get an Emmy next year, I’ll be shocked.

Watch the featurette below and get a taste for the amazing work this talented cast does, and be sure to tune in when Fargo returns on Sept. 27 on FX, and the following day on FX on Hulu. To read Collider’s review of the new season, click here.