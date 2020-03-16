‘Fargo’ Season 4 Premiere Delayed in Wake of Coronavirus

The world of Fargo, both originally set up in the Coen Brothers‘ 1996 film and expanded upon in the Noah Hawley FX anthology series of the same name, is rife with black humor, abrupt acts of casual violence, and an inherently existential point of view. Even so, what just happened to the show as a result of, well, you know, *sighs heavily, gestures broadly*, is just a little much. Because the upcoming season 4’s production was shut down due to coronavirus, that also means the upcoming airdate for the show has been postponed indefinitely.

Here’s the official statement received from FX:

Due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX’s award-winning limited series ‘Fargo’ will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19th. A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes.

Given that we’re all, as society, in a bit of a holding pattern vis-a-vis when life can return to normal vis-a-vis the coronavirus, this likely means we’ll be waiting a decent amount of time for the return of Fargo‘s production, and therefore, the return of Fargo. And this is a huge bummer! I was, frankly, planning on binging all of Fargo on Hulu leading up to season 4. I guess it’s true what they say — the worst thing to happen as a result of the coronavirus is me not getting to watch a TV show I wanted to watch.

Season 4 of Fargo, now airing TBD, comes from executive producer Hawley and stars Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, and that whistling maestro Andrew Bird. For more on the show, here’s Rock’s effusive comments. Plus: Our interview with Huston.