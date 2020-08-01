In lieu of a whole new season, FX’s Fargohas gifted us with a new teaser trailer hyping up Season 4. Fargo newcomers Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Timothy Olyphant, and Ben Whishaw definitely make a splash in the short and punchy teaser. In addition to regaling fans with new footage, this Fargo teaser also offers an update on Season 4’s expected release date following news from March the the premiere date would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The teaser kicks off with a bang, as Glynn Turman‘s intriguingly-named character Doctor Senator remarks, “In America, you’ve got to earn respect,” before we cut to the petulant Josto Fadda (Schwartzman) declaring, “I’m the boss. This is my town.” From here, we get quick looks at the forthcoming clash between two warring crime syndicates in Kansas City, Missouri in the 1950s, with one side led by Loy Cannon (Rock) and the other led by Josto. There’s not too much in the way of new story details revealed here, but we do get a better look at Olyphant’s lawman Dick Wickware and Whishaw’s Rabbi Milligan. Since this is a Fargo joint, there’s plenty of wisecracks and visual jokes inserted to help balance out the darker side of the new season teased here.
While it’s thrilling to have some new Fargo material to chew on, there’s one bit of information we still don’t have: A release date. A previous statement from FX on the scrapped April premiere explained that “due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX’s award-winning limited series Fargo will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19. A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes.” Production on Fargo remains suspended, as is the case with numerous TV and movie productions.
We’ll keep you posted on the Fargo Season 4 release date. In the meantime, check out the new teaser trailer below.
