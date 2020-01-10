Chris Rock Goes Full 1950s Mob Boss in First ‘Fargo’ Season 4 Trailer

It’s been a bit of a wait for Fargo Season 4, but the latest installment in Noah Hawley‘s critically acclaimed FX series is just around the corner. The network announced the series would return in April and now FX has debuted the first-look trailer for a new season that takes us back to 1950s Kansas for an entrepreneurial spin on an old-fashioned mafia story.

In keeping with Fargo‘s anthology format, the new series introduces a whole new cast and cast of characters, including Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, the head of an African American crime family, Jason Shwartzman as Josto Fadda, the son of an Italian crime boss, Ben Wishaw as Rabbi Milligan (you guessed it, also in crime), Jack Huston as Detective Odis Weff, E’myri Crutchfield as this season’s moral core Ethelrinda Pearl Smutny, and Jessie Buckley as a wildcard nurse named Praetta Mayflower (those names!).

The latest installment follows two warring crime syndicates “fighting for a piece of the American Dream” in Kansas City (and if you’re connecting Kansas City + the name “Milligan” to Bokeem Woodbine‘s Season 2 character, you’re not wrong!), where they find an uneasy peace after trading custody of their first-born sons — an idea Hawley clarified was his own invention, not a historical practice during Fargo‘s Television Critics Association press tour today.

Fargo returns for Season 4 on Sunday, April 19th on FX and then premieres the next day on FX on Hulu. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fargo Season 4: