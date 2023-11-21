Another town and mystery waits to be explored in Fargo Season 5. After three long years, the anthology series created by Noah Hawley (Legion) is back on screens, with its fifth season premiering on November 21. Fargo has proven to be an entertaining and gripping series with each season built around different crimes and intriguing mysteries. Additionally, every season has gathered a remarkable mix of talent in their ensemble casts that capture quirky and sinister characters in each story. The fifth season hits this mark once more with another brilliant group of stars portraying another odd bunch of characters for this season set in 2019 across Minnesota and North Dakota. Continue reading below for our guide to the cast and characters in Fargo Season 5.

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman

Roy Tillman is a pastor and rancher from North Dakota who serves as a sheriff and is adamant about upholding the law. This leads him onto the mission to track down Dot by any means necessary. This objective also causes him to overlook his son, Gator.

Jon Hamm is a versatile actor who has gone between comedy and drama. He had notable guest star roles in comedy series like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. Hamm's most popular role is playing Don Draper in Mad Men, for which he won two Golden Globes and an Emmy. He recently starred in Good Omens and The Morning Show. Hamm also featured in major films like Baby Driver, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Top Gun: Maverick. He will be seen next in the remake of Mean Girls.

Juno Temple as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon

Image via FX

Dot Lyon is first shown in the series as a normal housewife living in Minnesota. However, the authorities grow suspicious of her due to unusual incidents that expose her uncanny ability for survival and self-defense. This only begs the question of who Dot truly is or what must've happened in her past for her to acquire this knowledge.

Juno Temple is an English actress who started as a teen actress in films such as Atonement, St Trinian's, and Wild Child. Her work in films also extends to projects like Lovelace, Horns, and Maleficent. Temple is best known for portraying Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso. Her television work also includes other series, like Vinyl, Mr. Corman, and The Offer. This season of Fargo is one of her first leading roles in a mainstream TV show where she's already being hailed as a standout. Her next upcoming project will be the superhero sequel Venom 3.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

Image via FX

Lorraine Lyon is a self-made billionaire and the CEO of the largest American debt collection agency. She is the mother-in-law of Dot, whom she quietly judges. Yet, when Lorraine's son Wayne calls for help regarding Dot, she decides to send a lifeline.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is an Oscar-nominated actress for her supporting role in The Hateful Eight. She has been acting since the 70s and had major roles in 90s films like Single White Female, Dolores Claiborne, and Short Cuts. Leigh worked on television series such as Weeds, Revenge, and Atypical. Her most recent project was Chris Pine's directorial debut Poolman and the Prime Video series Hunters.

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman

Image via FX

Gator Tillman is the devoted but irresponsible son of Sheriff Roy Tillman. He's desperate to prove his worth to his dad and follow in his footsteps as a lawman. However, Gator truly lacks the knowledge and initiative to match his father's reputation.

Joe Keery is a recent breakout actor of the past decade, after playing Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. He began with minor guest roles in TV series like Chicago Fire and Empire. Soon enough, Keery starred in films like Molly's Game, Free Guy, and Spree. He is also a musician who has released two studio albums under the moniker Djo. He has a few films lined up, including Marmalade, Cold Storage, and the Italian drama film Finally Dawn.

Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr

Image via FX

Deputy Witt Farr is an officer based in North Dakota who crosses paths with Dot. He begins to grow wary of her behavior and even teams up with Deputy Indira Olmstead to investigate Dot.

Lamorne Morris is a comedian and actor who is popularly known for playing Winston Bishop in New Girl. He appeared in other comedy series, including Valley of the Boom, Call Me Kat, and Woke. Morris has also done voice acting for projects like Unwanted, Human Discoveries, and 10 Days. He also starred in a variety of films, such as Game Night, Bloodshot, and Death of a Telemarketer.

Richa Moorjani as Deputy Indira Olmstead

image via FX

Deputy Indira Olmstead is another officer who works in Minnesota. She is brought on the case regarding Dot's strange incidents to question her.

Richa Moorjani is a relatively new actress whose breakout role was in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. She has mainly worked on television and had guest roles in other series, including 9-1-1, Home Economics, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon

Image via FX

Wayne Lyon is Dot's husband who gets caught up in the mystery regarding his wife's true identity. He truly loves Dot and has good intentions to the point of asking his billionaire mother, Lorraine, for help. David Rysdahl has previously starred in No Exit, Nine Days, and Oppenheimer. He was also featured in the latest Black Mirror season in the episode "Mazey Day".

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

Image via FX

Ole Munch is a drifter with a shady past, a mysterious force of nature like No Country For Old Men's Anton Chigurh or Gaear Grimsrud from the original Fargo movie. Sam Spruell is an English actor who has worked in several major films, like Taken 3, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Legend. He starred in the TV series The Last Ship, Doctor Who, and The Bastard Executioner. Spruell's most recent role was in the Chilean film The Settlers.

David Foley as Danish Graves

Image via FX

Danish Graves is an eccentric prime advisor to Lorraine who is sent to help Dot. David Foley is an actor and comedian who co-founded the sketch comedy group and subsequent sketch TV show The Kids in the Hall. He has a decorated resume of voice acting roles after working on various projects like A Bug's Life, Monster's University, and Dan Vs. Foley's other major work in television includes the comedy shows NewsRadio, Spun Out, and Dr. Ken.

Lukas Gage as Lars Olmstead

Image via HBO

Not many details have been revealed about Lars Olmstead, but he is most likely connected to Deputy Indira Olmstead. Lukas Gage quickly rose to fame after landing recurring roles in recent popular TV series like Euphoria, The White Lotus, and You. Before these notable roles, he starred in other shows like T@gged, American Vandal, and Wireless. Gage went on to join some major films like Moonshot, How to Blow up a Pipeline, and Down Low. He will next appear in the DC comics-based series Dead Boy Detectives.

