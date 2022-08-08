With Season 5 of the critically acclaimed anthology television series coming soon, Fargo has added several new cast members as it begins to gear up for its new season. Best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, Joe Keery joins the cast for Season 5 as Gator Tillman, while Lamorne Morris, who previously starred as Winston Bishop in New Girl, joins Keery and will play the character Witt Farr. Lastly, Richa Moorjani, who played Kamala in Never Have I Ever, is set to star in Fargo as Indira Olmstead.

The new additions of the cast join previously announced members such as Juno Temple (Atonement), Jon Hamm, who previously starred in Mad Men, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Daisy Domergue in The Hateful Eight. While specific information about the characters have not been revealed, the talented set of actors could potentially offer another exciting season from the hit television show.

Based on the Coen Brothers film of the same name, Fargo debuted on television in 2014 to critical acclaim. Created by Noah Hawley, the show's critical success has continued for four seasons, with a fifth one now on the way. The critical acclaim of the show has led to many accolades including six Primetime Emmy wins. With Season 5 of the series coming soon, the momentum of the popular anthology show doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

RELATED: Noah Hawley's 'Alien' Series Scripts Have Been Written

With each season of Fargo taking place in a new setting with different characters in different time periods, it remains a mystery about what Season 5 will be about, but with the new casting announcements for the show, fans of the series won't have to wait too long as more information will be revealed when production is in further development. Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay will serve as executive producers.

Alongside Fargo Season 5, Hawley is also developing a series based on the Alien franchise with recent reports that the scripts for the show are now complete. The untitled Alien series is expected to begin production some time in 2023.

With production still in its early phase, the fifth season for Fargo currently has no set release date. Check out our interview with Hawley about the various shows he has been involved with below: