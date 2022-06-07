Buckle up Fargo fans, the hit FX series has landed three heavy-hitters to lead the series' upcoming fifth season. After Season 4 saw the likes of Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw take the reins, Season 5 has a loaded trio of Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh set to star in the latest installment of the anthology. The three actors will slot in as Dot, Roy, and Lorraine, though little is known about any of the three right now.

Details surrounding Fargo's fifth season are being kept close to the vest, but the general premise of the season was unveiled when the series was renewed back in February.

Season 5 will be the most contemporary of any storyline in the series to date, taking place in 2019, and it will focus on the general definition of kidnapping and ask whether your wife is really yours. Based on the classic Coen brothers' film of the same name, the series revolves around the crimes, scandals, and absurdity of upper Midwestern life that all tie back to the town of Fargo, North Dakota. Each season is its own self-contained storyline placed in and around Minnesota and each story brings with it a whole new cast of stars with the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, and Ewan McGregor all appearing at one point or another.

Noah Hawley, the creator, writer, executive producer, and director of the series leads the production once again through his company 26 Keys. He's joined by Warren Littlefield, and his production company, The Littlefield Company, who'll executive produce alongside Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay.

Temple, Hamm, and Leigh continue the trend of high-profile talent the series is known for. Temple has been in the public consciousness a lot more recently, thanks to her acclaimed turn as Keeley Jones in Apple TV+'s massive hit Ted Lasso. Before that, she had received praise for her role in Killer Joe as well as 2007's Atonement, which starred James McAvoy and Kiera Knightley. She also currently stars in The Offer.

Hamm rose to prominence through a career-defining, Emmy-winning turn as Don Draper in AMC's Mad Men, and has since stuck around as one of Hollywood's marquee talents. He most recently appeared on the big screen in the long-awaited Top Gun Maverick alongside Tom Cruise and on the small screen in Prime Video's Good Omens. His next big appearance will be on the festival circuit in the Tribeca-bound Corner Office.

Leigh rounds out the trio with her most recent big role coming in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight which earned her Oscar and BAFTA attention as a supporting actress. She's a veteran actress with roles dating all the way back to 1976, but more recently, she's been added to Prime Video's Hunters to take down Nazis alongside Logan Lerman. She also recently starred in the Netflix series Atypical and in Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick.

Fargo Season 5 currently has no release date.