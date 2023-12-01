The Big Picture In Fargo Season 5 Episode 4, Dot is no longer afraid and has set up a fortress to protect herself and her daughter from kidnappers.

Gator, who initially seemed goofy, is revealed to be cocky and ambitious, influenced by his privileged upbringing as the Sheriff's Deputy.

The supernatural element is introduced with the character Ole Munch, who is over 500 years old and becomes an unlikely ally to Dorothy against Roy Tillman and Gator.

It’s the Home Alone episode for Noah Hawley’s Fargo, except it’s not Christmas and there are no laughs — it’s Halloween, there are kidnappers, and they’re coming to get Dorothy (Juno Temple). The trailer of Fargo, Season 4, Episode 4 reveals a Dot who isn’t afraid anymore. She is cornered up against Gator and her ex-husband Roy Tillman’s (Jon Hamm) two henchmen. Dorothy also has a whole fortress set up to protect herself and her daughter, but how far is she going to go? We’ll have to wait till December 5, 2023, to find out!

In Fargo, season 5, Episode 3, audiences learned more about Gator (Joe Keery). While the trailers had us believing he was completely goofy, he has turned out to be somewhat cocky instead and a bit more ambitious in what he’s truly capable of. Because his father serves as the Sheriff of North Dakota, it has shaped Gator to want to be able to do the same. Unlike Roy Tillman, however, who is shaped by hard times and a rough childhood, making him well-suited for his demanding role, Gator hails from more privilege. As the Sheriff’s Deputy, he may hold a position similar to his father, but his upbringing in more prosperous times has raised him to be less far-sighted.

Another person we’ve learned more about in the previous episode is Ole Munch (played by Sam Spruell). In Hawley’s signature supernatural touch to this season — Ole Munch is apparently over 500 years old. That’s right. As part of some ritual shown in a flashback hundreds of years ago, Ole Munch is a scary immortal figure, and episode 3 ends with him walking in the blood into a home. Whose home? It is not yet certain — perhaps it’s the home of the old lady he is taking sanctuary in right now. Ole Munch is not happy with Roy Tillman and Gator wanting to kill him and that might develop an “enemy of my enemy is my friend” type of scenario for Dorothy and him moving forward.

‘Fargo’ Season 5: Dorothy’s New Identity

In episode 2, we learn that Roy Tillman is after Dorothy because she is his ex-wife who ran away. Then, in Episode 3 — we get to hear Dorothy's old name, Nadine, twice. The first mention is when Tillman tells Gator about his dream and orders him to get Dorothy on Halloween night. The second time is when Tillman calls Dorothy's home and refers to her as Nadine. It’s clear that Dorothy left over 10 years ago and changed her identity because she did not agree with the patriarchal ways of her ex-husband, Roy Tillman. He had been on the lookout for Dorothy since then and eventually found her as she had to do biometrics at the police station after accidentally being caught up in a fight at her daughter’s school.

Fargo airs every Tuesday on FX and episode 4 will air on December 5, 2023. Check out the trailer of Fargo Season 5, Episode 4 below:

