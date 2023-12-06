The Big Picture Fargo Season 5 Episode 5 is titled "The Tiger" and the trailer suggests that Dorothy Lyon is in a difficult situation with her ex-husband and her mother-in-law.

The upcoming episode might see a showdown between Dorothy and Lorraine against Sheriff Roy Tillman, who has been trying to capture Dorothy.

Unlike previous seasons, Fargo Season 5 has a different narrative with Roy Tillman as the big bad and the FBI getting involved to bring him down.

After the highly anticipated Halloween episode with Nightmare Before Christmas masks and a subtle Stranger Things easter egg, Fargo fans now have their eyes on the next episode. The upcoming episode which is titled after the very alias Gator (Joe Keery) and Ole Munch (Sam Spruell) have been using for Juno Temple’s Dorothy Lyon after she sent both of them and their men back home with a good beating. Fargo Season 5 Episode 5 is titled “The Tiger,” and the new trailer has all of us feeling sympathetic for Dorothy.

While it’s not exactly clear what she has been through in her mysterious past with Jon Hamm’s Sheriff Roy Tillman, she clearly wants no more of it. Yet, she has no way to get rid of her ex-husband — who is now trying to shake hands with her billionaire mother-in-law to get a hold of her. However, the good thing is that Lorraine is certainly not planning on handing her over to Tillman, as evident by the trailer.

The bad news is that Lorraine has her daughter-in-law in captivity (not sure how and why). Tillman has also met Dorothy’s daughter who he asked to "say hi" to her mom. When things won’t go his way, Tillman will opt for a plan B to get a hold of his estranged ex-wife, Dorothy, whom he only recalls as Nadine.

A Possible Showdown Is in the Works

Noah Hawley’s Fargo Season 5 narrative is currently standing at a crossroads. It could go anywhere from here and the difficult part for fans is that there are no concrete leads for possible directions to follow. Tillman already tried to get a hold of Dorothy, but he failed and now Lorraine, who is a matriarch of the Lyon family seems to be rejecting his request too. Now why is that? While its not clear yet, it’s possible that she might have found a soft spot for Dorothy after sending her detectives to do homework on Tillman. The whole narrative might play itself out as both Dorothy and Lorraine trying to bring down Tillman's empire together.

Unlike previous Fargo seasons that usually follow a gruesome series of murders leading to the police trying to connect all the dots and restore order, Season 5 is somewhat different. Roy Tillman’s dynastic patriarchal character arc presents one of the big bads for the season, different from what other seasons have delivered. With the FBI on his back, the show might move toward bringing him down for good. But wouldn’t that be too simple for a Fargo season? Well, the only way to find that out is to wait and watch.

Fargo Season 5 Episode 5 will premiere on December 13, 2023, on FX and will later be available to stream on Hulu. Check out the promo for the next episode below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

