FX’s award-winning series Fargo, created by Noah Hawley, is starting production on its fifth season this fall. The announcement came during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour, which is currently underway, and then reached audiences via Twitter.

Based on the classic Coen brothers film of the same name, the fan-favorite series focuses on stories of greed, crime, scandals and just plain stupidity that all ties back to the town of Fargo, North Dakota. Each season has its own self-contained storyline taking place in and around Minnesota along with a whole new cast. Fargo Season 5 is no different, but this time with it’s the most contemporary storyline, with a plot set in 2019 which revolves around kidnapping and whether your wife is really yours, as it was teased. According to the little information about the upcoming season that has been unveiled so far, the fifth season brings Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh to star in the latest installment of the series. The all-star trio will be playing the roles of Dot, Roy and Lorraine, respectively.

Amid a thread of announcements made at the 2022 TCA virtual press tour, the Decider Managing Editor Alex Zalben said on Twitter, “FARGO begins production this fall, and Noah Hawley has delivered ALL scripts for his ALIEN series, which begins production next year #TCA22.”

Image via FX

The popular series, which balances tragedy with comedy, has received nearly universal praise throughout the years with a previous cast list including big names ranging from Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton to Kristen Dunst and Chris Rock. Hawley, who is also a director, writer and executive producer on the series, will once again lead the production of Fargo Season 5 through his company 26 Keys. Warren Littlefield and his production company, The Littlefield Company, will also executive produce alongside Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television as well as FX Productions. MGM Television serves as the lead studio for the project and they are in charge of distributing the series internationally.

Season 5 of Fargo currently has no release date or trailer. In anticipation of the fifth installment of the series, audiences can catch up on what’s been going on in the town of Fargo, North Dakota by watching Seasons 1 through 4, which are currently available to stream on Hulu.