The world fell in love with Joe Keery when we saw him take on the role of Steve Harrington in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things. Whether it was the reformed jock/cool kid aspect to him or the way he so organically fell into the role of Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) surrogate best friend and role model, we couldn't get enough of Keery and his perfect coiffure. He made wrangling the young stars of the Duffer Brothers show seem so effortless, and if you had a craving for a double scoop of chocolate ice cream, he was your man as the employee at Scoops Ahoy.

As an actor, Keery has a general light-heartedness and goofiness about him that is easy to like. However, his role in Season 5 of Noah Hawley's anthology series Fargo represents a complete heel-turn. Keery takes on a much darker approach to the role of Gator Tillman, son of local sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) who serves as his dad's right-hand man and ne'er do well lieutenant.

What Makes Joe Keery's Gator So Dangerous in 'Fargo' Season 5?

We should expect nothing less from the TV adaptation of the Coen Brothers' tour de force film of the same name. Hawley has done a remarkable job of keeping the quirky and macabre nature of our characters from up North. His hyperfocus on the almost absurdly altruistic "Minnesota-nice" aspect of his screwball characters is often applied to authority figures.

Make no mistake, though; there is no trace of Minnesota-nice in Keery's portrayal of Gator Tillman. He is one of Hawley's most ominous takes on dirty law enforcement yet. What makes Keery so dangerous as Gator Tillman through the first four episodes of this season is the misguided sense of entitlement he brings to the role. In a small town in rural Minnesota, where his father is "the law," the nepotism element and residual ownership of the residents and moral authority are blatant and disgustingly consistent with the twisted characters that make Fargo so damn good. Gator only answers to his father, and the two of them feed off each other as a one-two punch of dictatorial power in the new season.

Joe Keery Physically Disappears Into His 'Fargo' Character

Many of us swooned over Steve Harrington's signature flowing dark locks of hair, which he spent a lot of time and effort maintaining in Stranger Things. The bouffant style was a big part of his most recognizable character to date. In Fargo Season 5, Keery has taken the sheers to his luscious mane to fit the edginess of the character Hawley has crafted for him on the show. The faded, close-cropped look of Gator is more akin to the almost skinhead manner in which he carries himself and the racist and misogynistic pathology that he makes no secret of.

Meanwhile, while it might be rare to see enormous Confederate flags hanging on the walls of homes as far north as Minnesota, Gator has one draping on his wall — another physical manifestation of the types of ideals that the character espouses. That type of signage in a person's private bedroom typically indicates extremist tendencies. The fact that his father encourages these symbols of hate and discrimination doesn't make it feel as though Gator ever had a chance to be anything other than the power-hungry asshole that Keery so deftly portrays.

This 'Fargo' Season 5 Scene Shows How Dark Keery's Character Is

While Fargo is almost to its midway point in Season 5, there have already been a handful of scenes that show the dark turn that Keery brings to Gator Tillman, including his debut in Episode 2, "Trials and Tribulations." Right away, Keery and Hawley paint a picture of a young man with an almost faux sense of bravado, rash and irreverent like his father. When they both approach an assassin named Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), Gator walks up to the beaten and humbled man and shoves him in the back in response to Ole Munch's cryptic explanation of his bungled abduction of Dot Lyon (Juno Temple). If you look closely, you see him briefly glance over at his father, Roy, as in need of approval. From Gator's first moment on screen, it is clear that he is a miniature version of Roy, and someone who will do anything to please his father. Hawley wants you to know that Gator is just a dark extension of the most villainous player on the show, but it's also more than evident that Keery would never have said something like that as nice guy Steve Harrington.

In the very next scene, however, Hawley makes it clear that Gator is all bark and no bite, even though he claims to be "in the business of kickin' ass and takin' names." That said, the realization that Gator is completely incompetent makes him even more dangerous, especially paired with the knowledge that the character is a prideful bastard who doesn't like to be reminded that he's a weakling. These are the emotionally warped types that end up committing atrocious crimes against other people. You give that type a badge and the danger level rises exponentially. Gator Tillman is the very definition of a "loose cannon," and the locals of Scandia will undoubtedly suffer as a result.

It's safe to say that Keery has come a long way from the days of Steve Harrington worrying about his hair or the romance between Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in Stranger Things. But it's the success of Keery's previous breakout role that renders him such an effectively unrecognizable, sadistic bully in Fargo Season 5. Then again, stepping into a Coen Brothers-inspired, Noah Hawley-directed dark drama will do that for almost every actor. Ultimately, veering away from the role that made him a household name only speaks to Keery's strengths, and we welcome even more pivots as the young actor continues his career in Hollywood.

