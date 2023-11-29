The Big Picture Fargo's fifth season includes numerous references to The Nightmare Before Christmas, drawing a parallel between Jack Skellington and Joe Keery's character, Gator Tillman.

Viewers of Fargo's fifth season may have noticed numerous references to the stop-motion classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. Creator Noah Hawley has a number of reasons for their inclusion - including a surprising parallel between Jack Skellington and Joe Keery's character.

The new season of Fargo has been rife with references to the Henry Selick-directed holiday film - from "This is Halloween" on the soundtrack to the masks on a trio of kidnappers. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Noah Hawley reveals that there are a number of reasons for the seemingly incongruous pairing of the semi-comedic crime anthology and the family-friendly Halloween-Christmas spookfest. For starters, Hawley and his family just like Nightmare Before Christmas. However, Hawley also draws a parallel between the unfulfilled Jack Skellington and one of Fargo's characters, Gator Tillman (Keery).

According to Hawley, Nightmare Before Christmas' Skellington is "someone who, much like Joe Keery’s character, is trying to be something he’s not, which is an evil, scary dude when, really, he’s a softie." Furthermore, Nightmare Before Christmas bridges the divide between Halloween and Christmas, much like the October-set current Fargo season. Says Hawley, "There’s two feet of snow on the ground on Halloween. It is sort of both those things as well." Hawley even got the stamp of approval from Nightmare Before Christmas writer/producer Tim Burton before proceeding.

Who is Gator Tillman?

Gator Tillman, played by Stranger Things star Keery, is the son and deputy of Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), the sheriff of Stark County, North Dakota. In addition to being a preacher and a ranger, Roy is also the unchallenged ruler of his county - his word is law. And as of the fifth season of Fargo, which is set in 2019, he's bringing the law down on Dot Lyon (Juno Temple), a woman from his past who's built a new suburban life with a husband and daughter. That law comes in the form of the secretly soft-hearted Gator, who he's dispatched to abduct her. However, he wasn't his father's first choice - that came in the form of two criminals who failed to kidnap her in the season premiere. That attempt ended with one of them dead and the other maimed, and that survivor, Ole Munch (Sam Spruell) is on Gator's trail now, too.

Fargo's fifth season, its first since 2020, is receiving good critical notices. It currently has a "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 95%, and Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave it a B, praising the lead performances (especially Juno Temple's) and its kinetic action setpieces.

Fargo's fifth season is currently airing on FX.