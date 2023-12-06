The Big Picture Noah Hawley incorporates elements from Nightmare Before Christmas in Fargo Season 5, adding a fun and scary vibe to the show.

Joe Keery, known for his role in Stranger Things, uses a bat similar to the one in the Netflix show to break a door in Fargo, creating a clever connection between the two series.

Hawley draws inspiration from his family's love for Nightmare Before Christmas and the overlap between the movie and the festive setting of Fargo to bring the two classics together.

Fargo’s ongoing season is arguably the most unique season of them all and the latest addition to Noah Hawley’s genius is him just casually playing with Nightmare Before Christmas masks by making the kidnappers wear them and giving it a backdrop of Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” in episode four. It sets up a vibe that’s fun, and scary, and has you rooting for Juno Temple’s Dorothy Lyon, who is cornered and yet will do anything she can to protect her husband and daughter. Now here’s where it gets even more fun — Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Netflix’s Stranger Things and Gator in Fargo season 5 — gets the hang of his iconic baseball bat loaded with nails and uses it to break a door. Almost the same-looking bat that he uses in Stranger Things to kick a demogorgon’s ass and save Nancy.

It’s these subtle and little things apparently but they only make the installment far more enjoyable for anyone who recognizes these fun little easter eggs. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish earlier last month, Hawley himself backed up his witty ways and thanked Disney and Tim Burton for having his fun in his own signature Fargo way, in the following words:

“I had to get Tim Burton’s permission. Yeah, you could wear any Halloween mask and it might be creepy, but why that one? Why is there so much Nightmare Before Christmas in this season of Fargo, I think is a great question for the audience to puzzle over. Also, what’s amazing is that the Disney corporation will spend all this money to allow me to do something that I think is funny. How whimsical is that? As long as I feel like I’m getting away with something, I think we’re making the right show.”

Noah Hawley Blended ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ With ‘Fargo’ Because of a Family Tradition

Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic and like many other families, Hawley’s family loves it too! He’s also fond of pulling inspiration from his feelings and experiences and that’s where the amalgamation between two classics comes from. “My kids, my family, really love that movie. It’s a yearly movie to watch. It’s a Halloween movie about Christmas, and Fargo is a winter show where we always hit Christmas,” Hawley revealed the inspiration behind Nightmare Before Christmas masks. “There just felt like a bit of an overlap in my mind. I like the idea of bringing that other story into our story on some level,” he added.

So while this was going on for Gator and Dorothy, the rest of the episode circled Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) and his questionable ways of governance and the police trying to get more facts out of Dorothy. Wayne was injured and hospitalized but Dorothy made sure that he stayed delusional for his own good. The house that the blood-soaked Ole Munch (Sam Spruell) got into? Well, that was Roy Tillman’s house and he went in there to threaten him and his children. But there’s more to his supernatural side than we know. In hindsight, a lot is going on and a lot more will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

The next episode of Fargo, Season 5 Episode 5 is titled “The Tiger” and will be released on December 13, 2023.

