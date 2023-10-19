FX has unveiled a new poster for Fargo Season 5 which simply features a belt’s buckle but upon further inspection, the poster is as poetic as it gets. The anthology series, which is coming back for its next installment on November 21, has been releasing teasers in a drip-drop method. There have been three official teaser releases so far and each teaser has introduced audiences to one of the new season's main characters.

The first teaser spotlights Dorothy Lyon (played by Juno Temple) who is a homemaker with kids and a husband. The second teaser features Roy Tillman who is a tough sheriff (played by Jon Hamm). The third teaser features Gator (played by Joe Keery) who is a try-hard yet clumsy son of Tillman. Fargo Season 5 is set in Minnesota and North Dakota and the plot of the fifth installment follows Midwestern housewife Dot as she becomes entangled with the law, gets cornered, and is forced to face her mysterious past.

Decoding the New ‘Fargo’ Season 5 Poster

Image via FX

Now here’s the interesting part — each teaser has its quirky key moments that are subtly and purposely placed where they are in signature Noah Hawley-style. In the first teaser, Dorothy hears a bell at the door, and she grabs her thorn-loaded baseball bat, pistol, and stun gun to go check the door. In the second teaser, Roy Tillman in his tough sheriff demeanor walks into a bar and is seen wearing a belt with a buckle that says, “A HARD MAN FOR HARD TIMES.” Finally, the third teaser spotlights Sheriff’s not-so-tough son Gator who is trying to be stealthy and do cool moves with a pistol but fails.

The newly released poster also features the belt buckle front and center, but this one is slightly different from Roy Tillman’s belt buckle, though it does feature his quirky line. The buckle also features a pistol and Dorothy’s thorn-loaded baseball bat.

Fargo Season 5 will be released on November 21, 2023, and fans will be able to stream episodes on Hulu the next day. Check out the official poster release below.