The Big Picture Fargo is returning with a star-studded cast, including Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, bringing their quirky characters to a new season of mysteries and mayhem.

The series continues its tradition of captivating storytelling, earning critical acclaim and numerous award nominations and wins.

Fans can look forward to the premiere on November 21, 2023, with new episodes airing weekly on FX and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Don’t ya know, Fargo is on its way back and is - somehow - more star-studded than ever. Over the last four seasons of the anthology series, audiences have watched the hopeful but often hapless antics of an eccentric group of personalities living predominantly in Minnesota and North Dakota (save for Season 4’s Missouri switch-up). Though the folks mean well, the series, like the Joel and Ethan Coen-helmed 1996 movie, kicks small Midwestern town drama into high gear with a hefty side of mysteries, mayhem, and murder. Previous seasons have featured names including Kieran Culkin, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock, with Season 4 steering itself in the same direction.

Leading the cast this time around is Jon Hamm, in the role of a Sheriff in North Dakota named Roy Tillman who’s hot on the trail of Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Juno Temple), a seemingly run-of-the-mill housewife who finds herself darting from authorities in Minnesota and North Dakota. The year is 2019 and Sheriff Roy has never been so close to nabbing a perpetrator. Although Roy’s son, Gator (Joe Keery) wants nothing more than to follow in his father’s footsteps, he can never quite live up to Roy’s expectations, forcing the Sheriff to lean on a drifter known as “Ole Munch” (Sam Spruell).

With secrets from her past continuing to haunt her, Dot tries her best to keep her family from finding out the truth but with a deep love for his wife, her husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) can’t seem to keep himself away. For help, he turns to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who has earned herself the nickname “Queen of Debt” after becoming the CEO of the country’s most revered Debt Collection Agency. With even more law enforcement on her trail (Richa Moorjani, Lamore Morris), Dot has nowhere else to turn and uneasily accepts the help of her mother-in-law who puts her primary advisor (Dave Foley) on the case.

An Award Winning Series

Just like we’ve seen in previous seasons, the creative team behind Fargo’s latest installment has set out to weave a tangled web of well-developed characters who will undoubtedly have a few surprises up their sleeves. Along the way, the production has managed to capture the attention of critics, nabbing a handful of Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations and wins.

After three years away, fans will certainly welcome the next batch of episodes with open arms when the two-episode premiere hits FX on November 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT with next-day streaming on Hulu. New episodes air each week. Check out a trailer for the show’s fourth season below.