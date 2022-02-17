Good news, Fargo fans: FX has just ordered a fifth installment of the award-winning series. The series comes from the acclaimed series creator and executive producer Noah Hawley and Warren Littlefield, who serves as executive producer.

Fargo, which is based on the Coen brothers film of the same name, tells upper Midwestern stories of greed, organized crime, and absolute stupidity that span through many deceased and motley bunches of characters. The fifth season will continue this trend. Set in 2019, the fifth installment will tackle the tricky business of kidnappings and the complicated question of whether your wife is actually your own.

Previous seasons have featured all-star cast members from Martin Freeman to Billy Bob Thornton, Kieran Culkin, and Kirsten Dunst. These past installments have both intersected and diverged with each other, though each story is self-contained as its own narrative. The series also features the original 1996 film's dry and absurdist humor with plot points so tragic and poetic as to conjure Shakespearean tragedies. The series balances the tragic with the humorous, often packing both into one whole. The series has received near-universal praise from critics and has become a fan favorite on the network.

The announcement was made by Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. Schrier said in a statement, “Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.”

Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM joined Schrier in his praise, stating, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television." He continued, “[w]e cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Not much is known regarding the exact plot and cast of the fifth installment of the series. No casting announcements have yet been made. In addition to Hawley and Littlefield, Joel and Ethan Coen serve as executive producers on the series. Steve Stark also serves as executive producer. Fargo is produced by MGM Television as well as FX Productions. MGM Television serves as the lead studio for the project and MGM is in charge of distributing the series internationally.

You can currently stream the first four seasons of the show on Hulu.

