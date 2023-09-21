The Big Picture Fargo Season 5 takes a lighter and more colorful approach, but quickly turns dark as Dorothy's past unravels and she finds herself on the run from the law.

This season's plot revolves around kidnapping, with Dorothy, played by Juno Temple, trying to protect her family while being pursued by Sheriff Roy Tillman, played by Jon Hamm.

The season introduces new characters, including Gator and Ole Munch, who add to the enigmatic and suspenseful storyline.

Fargo, an anthology series by FX, widely acclaimed by crime-thriller and dark comedy fans all over the world, has just released the first teaser for the fifth season featuring Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon. Things are looking light, fun, and colorful as Dorothy cooks and has a light chat over the phone but things take a very Fargo turn as soon as the doorbell rings. Right next minute, her gun’s loaded, the stun gun is out, and so is the baseball bat — but she does not forget to taste her tomato sauce as she moves toward the door.

The series is inspired by the academy-award-nominated 1996 movie of the same name, directed by Joel Coen himself. The award-winning show is directed by the Coen brothers (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen) and has had four seasons up until now, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry including but not limited to Chris Rock, Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor, Colin Hanks, and Kristen Dunst. The main actors for the fifth season were announced right after the show was renewed for another season including Mad Men’s Jan Hamm, Juno Temple, and The Hateful Eight’s Jennifer Jason Leigh.

What is ‘Fargo’ Season 5 Based On?

Image via FX

Unlike the previous four seasons that revolve around murder, Season 5’s official synopsis is based around kidnapping. So with murders being secondary, the plot of Fargo Season 5 basically revolves around Dorothy (Temple), a seemingly typical Midwestern housewife whose peculiar and mysterious past slowly begins to unravel, leading to a series of unexpected events that get her in trouble with the authorities. As a result, Dot finds herself on the run from law enforcement, throwing her back into a life she thought she had left behind. Jon Hamm plays the North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman and he’s after Dot. Alongside him is his inept son, Gator (Joe Keery), and the enigmatic Ole Munch (Sam Spruell). As Dot's secrets unravel, she strives to protect her family from her history.

However, her devoted husband, Wayne (David Rysdahl), frequently turns to his domineering mother, Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh). She is also the CEO of a massive debt collection agency and holds little regard for her daughter-in-law. So what does Dot do? She does whatever is required of a cornered mother who has to protect her family.

Fargo will premiere on November 21, 2023 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Check out the official teaser trailer, featuring Juno Temple, below.