The Big Picture The new teaser for Fargo Season 5 focuses on the mysterious character of Dorothy Lyon, played by Juno Temple, who is being pursued by authorities and detectives.

This season seems to be less intense and bloody compared to previous installments, but still features Dorothy trying to escape from masked men.

The teaser also hints at a link between a character named Gator, played by Joe Keery, and a potential dead body, suggesting heartbreaks and surprises in the storyline.

FX’s Fargo has unveiled a new teaser that circles the mysterious badass of Juno Temple’s character, Dorothy Lyon. Jon Hamm plays the sheriff of “The American Constitution,” as he puts it vividly and he’s after Dorothy. The authorities and detectives are after her. Her husband Wayne Dyon, played by David Rysdahl in the fifth installment of Fargo, is clueless about who his wife really is. Even, Jennifer Jason Leigh, who plays Doroth’s billionaire mother-in-law, although skeptical of Dorothy, seems kind of exhausted because of her.

The fifth installment of Fargo so far seems free of gore and blood. While there are scenes of Dorothy trying to escape from scary masked men by actually burning their face masks in the teaser, Fargo season 5 so far seems less intense than previous installments.

It is unclear whether this season's focus on kidnapping is the reason for the absence of Minnesotan accents, or if Noah Hawley is intentionally keeping certain elements out. Whatever the reason is, the drip-drop of teasers and trailers certainly have fans anticipating the release on November 21, 2023.

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Has Dropped Easter Eggs That Highlight Certain Aspects of Its Plot

While the plot is under wraps and it’s not yet clear whether season 5 of Fargo is going to be just as intense or not, there’s a certain character of Joe Keery (Gator). Keery plays Roy Tillman’s (played by Jon Hamm) son. Well, there’s a specific scene in the teaser where a blindfolded guy is being paraded with a rope around him, and it looks like that person being paraded is Gator.

One of the carvings had what seemed like a dead body — and to be more precise, the dead body of Keery’s Gator. Gator seems like a goofy, coming-of-age character who wants to prove himself to his father, and it looks like there are going to be some heartbreaks in the story. This exact link between those pumpkin teaser’s Easter eggs and trailer, however, is only as true as what the team behind the show has wanted viewers to see. So the actual plot could be different, and it won’t be a surprise if this is just Hawley’s signature way of hyping up the viewers.

Fargo season 5 is set in 2019 set Minnesota and North Dakota. Unlike season 4 which had 11 episodes, the fifth installment of this anthology series is going to clock in for ten episodes. Fargo will premiere on FX on November 21, 2023, and will be available to stream on Hulu. Check out the new teaser of Fargo season 5 below.

