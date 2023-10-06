Fargo's fifth season is all set to premiere on November 21 on FX. The franchise created by Noah Hawley, which is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen, has recently released its third teaser for season 5. This time, we have a sharp and stealthy look at Joe Keery, who plays Gator, the son of Roy Tillman (played by Jon Hamm). We’ve also seen one teaser featuring Juno Temple as a housewife who has a mysterious past and another featuring Hamm where he apparently wouldn't hold back from killing for a cup of coffee.

Each season of Fargo begins with a gruesome murder, possibly leading to multiple more, with the story somehow being linked to the town of Fargo, North Dakota. The show often touches on themes of self-reflection, karma, and personal growth. Fargo season 5 is expected to be a bit different this time around since the primary theme focuses on kidnapping instead of murder. However, the official synopsis of season 5 does tell the fans to “expect the unexpected,” — which only the franchise’s true fans can truly make sense of.

‘Fargo’ Season 5's Stacked Cast

The new teaser features Stranger Things’ famed Keery in a rather fresh look, but with a very Steve-Harrington-inspired vibe as he funnily jumps to take cover. Keery has a huge Gen-Z fan following behind him, who will not doubt be inclined to watch him play Gator. Fargo season 5 will also star Ted Lasso's Temple as Dorothy, a Midwestern housewife with secrets to hide. She's pursued by North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman. Adding a dash of humor and fun to it all is Keery, the bumbling son of the sheriff. The mysterious Ole Munch brings another layer of intrigue to the plot, with Sam Spruell stepping into the role. There’s also Dorothy’s husband Wayne, played by David Rysdahl. Adding to the mix we also have Dorothy’s dominant mother-in-law, Lorraine Lyon, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Image via FX

The exact details about the plot and other cast members are still under wraps. Fargo season 5 will premiere on November 21 on FX and will later be available on Hulu for streaming. Check out Fargo season 5’s third teaser featuring Keery below.