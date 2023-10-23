Adding to the stream of teasers and posters already released by FX’s Fargo for its fifth installment, there’s now another teaser, and this one’s a Halloween special. Although Fargo season 5 is slated for a post-Halloween release date of November 21, the new teaser shows a stack of pumpkins outside a window as a man walks into a house. There’s the signature Minnesota snow, the pumpkins have metaphorical carvings, and the signature Fargo music plays in the background.

So what happens when there’s signature Fargo music in the background? Well, there’s usually some noir satire but also some kills. Given that there’s a dead man on one of the pumpkins, we’re just hoping that it better not be Gator (played by Joe Keery). Another pumpkin displays a man in a bathtub, though his identity remains a mystery. Yet another carving shows a man on horseback, which is likely a nod to Jon Hamm's character, Roy Tillman. This is hinted at by the horse present in his season 5 teaser outside the bar where Tillman boldly enters and doesn’t shy away from talking about killing for a cup of coffee.

What to Expect From ‘Fargo’ Season 5

From the teaser, it's uncertain if the season will feature an episode specifically set around Halloween. For all we know, this could just be Noah Hawley’s way to get people warmed up for the next season. However, given that the season kicks off towards the end of November, it's plausible that one or two episodes might embrace a Halloween theme. After all, integrating such a motif would be a strategic move for the showrunners, allowing them to infuse additional layers of suspense, gore, and intricate storytelling.

Image via FX

The pumpkins also feature a windmill, a barn, a pistol, and a logo for Fargo. Fargo season 5 will be available to stream on Hulu on November 21, and features Juno Temple, Hamm, and Keery in titular roles. Check out the official teaser below: