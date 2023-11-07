The Big Picture Jon Hamm's character, Sheriff Roy Tillman, appears to be a self-proclaimed sheriff, raising questions about his allegiance to the law in Fargo season 5.

Dorothy Lyon is on the run, trying to protect her children and escape her past, but she may have gotten herself into more trouble than she can handle.

The upcoming season of Fargo promises high stakes, ambiguous characters, and unexpected twists as Dorothy's desperate fight for her family collides with Sheriff Tillman's unorthodox methods.

Juno Temple might be playing an unhinged and mysterious mother, wife, and daughter-in-law in the fifth installment of Fargo but in another new teaser, Jon Hamm’s character, Sheriff Roy Tillman, also only seems like a self-proclaimed Sheriff. Does that mean Roy Tillman is the bad guy who doesn’t care for the law? Or does this mean that Roy Tillman might bypass the conventional lawful routes and will stop at nothing to bring justice to Dorothy? Well, there’s no other way to find out but wait till November 21 when the series becomes available to premiere on Hulu. Tillman also goes on to call Dorothy Lyon a “tick” in the new teaser. “You can’t crush her, can’t pull her out clean,” he adds.

Dorothy Lyon, on the other hand, is busy escaping, running, and protecting her kids from her past and while doing so, has probably bitten off more than she can chew — literally. Fargo season 5 is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. After an unexpected series of events, Dorothy finds herself evading authorities and gets pulled back into the life she thought she had left behind.

Is Every Season of ‘Fargo’ Different?

Yes, Fargo is an anthology series by Noah Cawley, based on the 1996 film of the same name by the Coen Brothers. An anthology TV show is one where every season follows a different story and different actors, and more often than not, concludes it within the same season. However, there might be some underlying easter eggs connecting each season to the next. For instance, at the end of Fargo season 2, there’s a brief flashback of Betsy Solverson’s (Cristin Milioti) dream after she falls sick. The dream hints at the future of her family, after her death, and her husband is none other than the older version of Lou Solverson (played by Keith Carradine) in Fargo season 1.

Close

The stakes are high in season 5 as Dorothy Lyon's flight from her old life leads her into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game with not only Sheriff Roy Tillman but also with forces that even the viewers have yet to fully understand. In Fargo, every character's motive is shrouded in ambiguity. The juxtaposition of Dorothy's desperate fight for her family's safety against Tillman's unconventional methods foreshadows a collision course between them, which is bound to unravel in unexpected ways. Or should we rather put it as, in gore and dark Fargo ways?

With every character harboring secrets and a survival instinct as fierce as Dorothy's, what it will cost them to survive the harsh reality of the town of Fargo? Let’s find out when the fifth installment of Fargo comes to FX and is available to stream on November 21, 2023. Check out the new teaser of Fargo season 5 below:

Stream Fargo on Hulu