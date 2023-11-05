It’s time for Dorothy “Dot” Lyon to face reality in the new teaser of Fargo season 5. The FX’s anthology TV series that started back in 2014 is coming back with its fifth installment on November 21. The show, directed by Noah Hawley, is based on the 1996 film of the same name from The Coen Brothers. For the marketing campaign of season 5, FX first released a series of quirky teasers, followed by a trailer, and then a set of slightly more detailed teasers.

The latest teaser revisits Juno Temple’s character Dorothy as she does what she has to, to save herself. The new promo makes it clear that she'll be a force to reckon with in upcoming installment. It’s not yet clear whether she’s a good or bad person, all we know is that she’s protecting her kids, escaping danger, and getting violent when she has to, all while wanting the police to believe that she has had no part in any of it.

Jon Hamm’s Sheriff Roy Tillman can also be seen aiming guns and discussing an “debt unpaid.” Could the unpaid debt be about his son Gator, played by Joe Keery, Sam Spruell's Ole Munch, or even Dot herself? Well, the only way to find out is to tune in when Fargo returns to the small screen

What Else Stars in ‘Fargo’ Season 5?

Alongside the aforementioned cast members, the series will also star Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Lukas Gage, Jessica Pohly, Dave Foley, and Nick Gomez. While the exact character details for most of Season 5's cast is being kept under wraps, it was earlier rumored that Spruell's character is hired by Tillman to find Dorothy. In the teaser, Spruell can be heard saying, "Hunting a tiger forces a man to ask why you want the tiger."

The latest installment of Fargo is set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota. The official synopsis reads, "After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind." Fargo will premiere on FX on November 21, and will be available to stream on Hulu. Check out the new teaser of Fargo season 5 below:

