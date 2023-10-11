Fargo is back with a new teaser for Season 5, serving a fresh look at Joe Keery, widely known for his role in the acclaimed series, Stranger Things. Keery plays Gator, Sheriff Roy Tillman’s (Jon Hamm) son, who is desperate to prove himself to his father. We already have an idea of how that is working out for him as a recent teaser shows Keery's Gator trying to be stealthy, but, expectedly, that didn’t quite work out for him.

Due to Gator’s fecklessness, Tillman is unable to rely on his son and instead seeks the help of Ole Munch, who is described as a “shadow drifter of mysterious origin” and played by Sam Spruell. While the black-comedy anthology series, which is based on the 1996 movie of the same name by the Coen brothers, usually starts off every season with a murder, the plot this time around in the fifth season, revolves around a kidnapping for a change.

Before this recent look at Keery's Gator, the series had previously released several teasers, The first of which features Juno Temple as Dorothy, a happy homemaker working in her kitchen and talking to her husband on the phone. But as soon as her house’s doorbell rings, she takes on the demeanor reminiscent of Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s Jane as she pulls out a pistol, prepares her taser, and takes out a thorn-loaded baseball bat.

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Will Offer Something New for Fans

Image via FX

Other teasers released featured Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman — who announces himself with equal parts menace and dark humor as he asks, “Who do I have to kill to get a cup of coffee,” and Keery, who is seen failing at attempts to be stealthy. Along with the new teaser, the previews have done an excellent job letting fans know the ride will be somewhat different the fifth time around.

Fargo is set to premiere on FX on November 21 and will be available to stream on Hulu right after. Check out Season 5's new teaser below: