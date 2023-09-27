FX has released a fresh new trailer for the fifth season of Noah Hawley’s dark comedy thriller anthology series, Fargo, which is based on the 1996 movie of the same name, written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. The new trailer features Jon Hamm as the quirky and apparently rule-breaking Sheriff Roy Tillman, who’d happily kill to get a coffee. Just like the previous installments, Fargo season 5 is also set in Minnesota and North Dakota, but much closer to the present day, in 2019.

Each season of Fargo is filled with disturbing scenes, a thrilling plot, and unsettling dark humor. The story usually begins with a gruesome murder, followed by a journey to discover the truth. Eventually, the story of the murders somehow gets connected to the area of Fargo, followed by some closure for the viewers. Fargo season 5, on the other hand, has a plot centered around kidnapping instead of murders.

Juno Temple Is in Trouble

This season, Hamm's Sheriff Tillman is after Juno Temple’s Dorothy "Dot" Lyon, while Jennifer Jason Leigh steps into the shoes of Lorraine Lyon, Dorothy’s rich mother-in-law. Dorothy is a happy housewife, but that’s only until her past starts to catch up with her present. So in addition to having spatulas and pans in her kitchen, Dorothy also keeps a pistol she knows how to use as well as a taser, and a baseball bat very much like the one Jonathan Byers had in Stranger Things.

Image via FX

Fargo season 5 will also feature Stranger Things’ Joe Keery as Gator Tillman (Roy Tilmman’s son) and Ole Munich, a drifter and Sheriff’s assistant, played by Sam Spruell. Other cast members include Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, Dave Fole, and David Rysdahl. The next season looks to be appropriately tense as Tillman goes after Dot for her mysterious past, all while balancing his own struggling family.

Fargo season 5 will premiere on FX on November 21, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. Check out the new trailer below: