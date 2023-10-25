The Big Picture David Rysdahl's Wayne Lyon discovers his wife's double life in the official trailer for Season 5 of Fargo, leading to action-packed hijinks and danger.

The star-studded cast includes Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, and more, making this season just as comedy-driven and dramatic as previous installments.

Fargo's unique anthology format allows viewers to jump in without watching previous seasons, and the new season premieres on November 21 with a two-episode premiere on FX.

David Rysdahl is on the receiving end of some difficult news in the official trailer for Season 5 of FX’s Fargo. Sitting across from an investigator, Rysdahl’s mild-mannered Wayne Lyon discovers that his wife, Dot (Juno Temple) has been leading a double life. An action-packed trailer sees Dot up to Home Alone-like hijinks as she evades two kidnappers and the law while trying to keep her past a secret. Unfortunately for Dot, not only is her tough-as-nails mother-in-law, Lorraine (Jennifer Jason Leigh) onto her, but she also has the fury of the self-proclaimed best Sheriff in the business, Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) breathing down her neck.

The trailer, which features some very heavy mid-western accents, also boasts appearances from Joe Keery (Stranger Things) who stars as the Sheriff’s hapless son, Gator Tillman, Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Deputy Witt Farr, Sam Spruell (Snow White and the Huntsman) as the helpful drifter Ole Munch, Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) as Deputy Indira Olmstead, Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall) as Danish Graves, Nick Gomez (She-Hulk) as Agent Joaquin, and Jessica Pohly (Pee-Wee's Big Holiday) as Agent Meyer.

Season 5 of FX’s critically acclaimed anthology series is shaping up to be just as comedy-driven and dramatic as the four installments that have come before it. Known for tapping some of the biggest names in the biz, with previous seasons including the likes of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock, the folks backing Fargo have done it again with their latest call sheet. A truly one-of-a-kind production, the show sets itself apart from other titles out there with its anthology take on fictional crimes in the Midwest spread across decades. This means that (although interested viewers absolutely should), there’s no need to catch up on the first four seasons. Created by Noah Hawley, Fargo is an offshoot of Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1996 Academy Award-winning movie of the same name with the brothers serving the series in an executive production capacity.

Image via FX

How to Watch Fargo Season 5

Arriving on FX just in time for the holiday season, Fargo drops on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a two-episode premiere. Streaming will be available the next day on Hulu and, while it hasn’t been confirmed, the season is expected to include 10 episodes. If you do care to tune in for the previous seasons, each one is currently streaming on Hulu.

Get to know the over-the-top personalities in the latest trailer for Season 5 of Fargo below and find out everything you need to know about the upcoming batch of episodes here in Collider’s all-encompassing guide.