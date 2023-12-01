Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 5 of Fargo.

The Big Picture Fargo's fifth installment borrows themes and elements from Coen Brothers movies, including a wild scene set in Wales in 1522.

The Wales scene explores the role of sin-eaters and the class divide, relating to Welsh history and the relationship between England and the Celtic nations.

The character Ole Munch represents the cycle of debt and sin that the rich impose on the poor, showing the consequences of living in poverty.

Like in every other season, Fargo's fifth season (or "installment") borrows elements from the original 1996 movie of the same name and Coen Brothers movies in general. Season 2 saw elements of The Man Who Wasn't There with the inclusion of unexplained UFO sightings, for instance, but countless themes from several Coen Brothers films creep up throughout the Fargo series. Noah Hawley's semi-anthology show does a fantastic job of keeping its stories original while still feeling akin to the stories that came before, and this latest season is no exception. The most recent episode even included a wild, surprising scene set in Wales in 1522. This scene carries a deeper meaning thematically in relation to the Coens' prior films.

Fargo's fifth installment follows Dot Lyon (Juno Temple) who is targeted by hired goons in an attempted kidnapping. She proves to be tougher than she looks when she fends them off, leading the eccentric gun-for-hire Ole Munch (Sam Spruell) to question the man who commissioned the job. "She's my wife," explains Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), but there's clearly a history of abuse there. Since Ole isn't fully briefed on Dot's abilities, he asks Roy for full pay and compensation for his pain and suffering. Instead, Roy tries to have Ole killed, leading Ole to pursue Roy's footsoldiers to send a message. While on the run, he appears in an old lady's home and states, "I live here now." This takes us into the strange Wales scene.

What Happens in 'Fargo' Season 5's Wales Scene?

After stating "I live here now" to the old lady whose house he appears in, Ole Munch's story flashes back to the Celtic nation of Wales 500 years prior. At first glance, this drastic shift in time and place might remind fans of A Serious Man's opening scene. In this case, however, the candle-lit night is not part of a Jewish parable about the dybbuk, but a scene about sin-eaters. We're shown a man who looks just like Munch (also played by Spruell) performing the role of sin-eater at a funeral. Sin-eaters were popular in Wales at the time as a way of absolving the deceased of their sins after death. The sin-eater is paid to eat a ritual meal that represents a rich man's sins in order for those sins to be absolved. Typically, this condemns the sin-eater to a life of shame. The wealthier loved ones of the dead man scoff and cringe at the shamelessness of the sin-eater despite their need for his service. The scene then cuts back to Munch, who repeats, "I live here now."

In the 16th century, Wales was a part of the Kingdom of England, the wealthy invaders who governed over the poor people of Wales. Today, Wales is its own nation once more but is still partly governed by Westminster as well as its own Welsh Assembly Government. In short, Fargo is relating Munch's invasion of this woman's home to Welsh history ("I live here now"), and her inability to do anything but let it happen. He later calls her "Mother" when he leaves the house, but her shock implies there is no maternal link between these characters. The relationship between these two people who share this home relates to the relationship between England as the governing body of Britain, an island that once belonged to the Celtic nations. Actor Sam Spruell is English, and although his character's accent has been vague, it's not Welsh. Whether this is by design is yet to be seen. He could just as likely be something other than human.

Is 'Fargo's Ole Munch Really 500 Years Old?

Fargo used one actor to play two characters in its third season when Ewan McGregor played brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy. With Sam Spruell, however, it's unclear whether one actor playing Ole Munch and the sin-eater is meant to be taken literally. "Either his ancestor or he himself was shaped by a damnation," Spruell told Den of Geek. "Due to his poverty and social standing, he had to eat the sins of someone who had a higher social standing and more financial freedom." The actor himself interprets the man in the flashback to be Munch himself, calling him ancient. "He has lived with these people forever. He’s got a kind of Old Testament immortal spirit to him that was reflected in that ceremony where he takes off all his clothes and covers himself in mud and the blood of a sheep and really becomes something of the Earth."

Although Ole Munch is not an inherently Welsh name, its English homophone could refer to his age (as being Ol') and his role as a sin-eater (Munch). This kind of humorous naming device would not be entirely alien to Noah Hawley. Ole's name is actually Scandinavian, much like many of Fargo's American characters. It derives from old Norse, meaning "ancestor's descendant". Very fitting considering the scene shown in Wales. After all, several Viking settlements took place in and around Wales, with the Welsh islands of Skomer and Ramsey having Scandinavian names. As for "Munch", this, again, is a Danish and Norwegian surname, which translates to "Monk". Given that sin-eating was a tradition born from the Welsh people's adoption of Christianity, it stands to reason that Ole Munch's etymology is far from a coincidence.

What Does 'Fargo's Wales Scene Mean, Thematically?

The theme of class divide has surrounded the character of Ole Munch from even before the revelation of this flashback. He wears a kilt which, although Welsh kilt traditions exist, are a fairly modern phenomenon designed to adopt a Scottish tradition to help reclaim Wales' Celtic culture. Since Ole's very first interaction with Roy Tillman, all he has asked for is what is fair and rightly his, but he was almost killed as a result. The theme of this latest season seems to be "The have and the have-nots," or perhaps more fittingly, given Roy and Dot's marriage at the center, "In richer and poorer." Class is also explored this season in the character of Dot's wealthy mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Showrunner Noah Hawley told TV Insider, "What I wanted to explore with the Munch character really was this idea of debt and sin eating and this idea of what the rich make the poor do. And part of what the rich do to the poor is they make them feel like it’s their fault they’re poor, and that if these poor people have to borrow money from us, it makes them less than." Spruell added to this in his Den of Geek interview, "He’s kind of trapped in a cycle [...] He can’t escape sin. It’s a metaphor, if you like, for poverty and some crime that can come with it. Living below the bread line as an underclass." The actor explained that "This guy is not straightforward and it took me a while to understand," but when he finally understood "the depth of his intention," Spruell said, "the root of him really lay in the sin-eating scene back in Wales."

Fargo Season 5 is currently available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

