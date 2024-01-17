The Big Picture FX wanted a spin-off of the character Lou Solverson from Fargo, but creator Noah Hawley said no.

Each season of Fargo is self-contained, and Hawley is reluctant to revisit characters from prior seasons.

The idea of a spin-off was rejected because it wouldn't fit with Fargo's claim of being based on a true story.

FX's Fargo is already a spin-off of the acclaimed 1996 film, but the network wanted a spin-off of the spin-off. FX reportedly expressed interest in a spin-off of Patrick Wilson's character from the second season of the anthology series, but creator Noah Hawley said no. In a new interview with Variety following last night's season five finale, Hawley discusses how each Fargo season is largely self-contained, and that he's reluctant to revisit characters from prior seasons – even in a spin-off in the offing.

Addressing the idea for a potential spin-off, Hawley says, "When we finished the second season of Fargo, Warren Littlefield came to me and said, “I think there’s a show in Patrick Wilson. I think there’s a show in Lou Solverson, and you created this amazing cast of characters around him.” And I was like, “I know, but I just can’t. It wouldn’t be Fargo.” We couldn’t say it’s a true story. It would be the fictionalized adventures of Lou Solverson."

Hawley cites the notion that, like the film, Fargo is "based on a true story": "What made the movie so impactful and the reason that I couldn’t make a television series out of Fargo was at the end of the movie, Marge saw the weirdest, most disturbing case she will ever see, and tomorrow’s a normal day. If she’d woken up the next day and there’d been another crazy Coen Brothers story, we couldn’t even call it a true story." Of course, even though the film and every episode of the TV series are prefaced with the claim that they are based on a true story, they are, in fact, mostly not.

Who Is Lou Solverson?

Lou Solverson debuted in the 2006-set first season of Fargo, where he was portrayed by Keith Carradine; there, he was a Minnesota police officer who'd retired to run a coffee shop. He assisted his grown daughter Molly (Allison Tolman) with a perplexing case involving insurance agent Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) and freelance agent of chaos Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton).

A younger Lou Solverson is one of the main characters of the second season, which traveled back in time to 1979. Wilson played Lou, who attempts to solve a perplexing triple-murder with his father-in-law (Ted Danson). In the process, he becomes entangled with the local Gerhardt crime family and its fearsome matriarch (Jean Smart), the rival Kansas City mob, a hapless couple (Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst), and an unidentified flying object – all while tending to his cancer-stricken wife, Betsy (Cristin Milioti).

All five seasons of Fargo are now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Fargo's second season below.

