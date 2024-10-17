As two of America's most beloved filmmakers, Joel and Ethan Coen have regularly attracted A-list performers throughout their prolific careers behind the camera. Given the creative duo's stellar reputation, it's no wonder why some of Hollywood's biggest stars and greatest character actors have, at one time or another, given it their all to land a role in one of the brothers'. One such actor is William H. Macy who, after reading the screenplay for Fargo — which would ultimately land Joel and Ethan their first Academy Award — took extreme measures to secure a crucial role in the classic 1996 dark comedy.

William H. Macy Loved 'Fargo's Screenplay

Though he'd spent years acting on stage, television, and in film, by the time he got his hands on the Coen Brothers' screenplay for Fargo, William H. Macy had yet to break through with mainstream audiences. "When I read the script, I lost my mind," he recalled in an interview with the BFI. In particular, Macy was drawn to the character Jerry Lundegaard, whose paradoxical and ultimately disastrous combination of meekness and diabolical scheming was something the actor understood. "I was born to play that role," Macy said years after the fact. "I mean, it was instantaneous that I knew what that guy was about and how to play it."

Seizing on the opportunity to work with the Coens, Macy secured an audition, albeit for a much smaller role than he'd end up getting. "I read for the sheriff," he told the BFI and, at Joel and Ethan's suggestion, also read for the role of Jerry Lundegaard. "They said, 'That’s real good. You want to go home and work on it and come in tomorrow?'" Knowing that lots of actors were gunning for the part, Macy auditioned for the part a second time and was told yet again, "That's real good. We'll let you know." Convinced he was the perfect man to play Jerry, Macy waited on pins and needles to hear back from the Coen Brothers, only to find out they resumed auditions with other actors.

William H. Macy Really Wanted to Play Jerry Lundegaard in 'Fargo'

Terrified over the prospect of letting the role of a lifetime slip through his fingers, William H. Macy resorted to extreme measures to be cast in Fargo. "And then I found out that they had gone to New York to audition, they were still auditioning," he said. "So I got my jolly jolly ass on an airplane and I flew to New York, and I crashed the audition."

According to Macy, he cautioned the Coens against choosing someone else to play Jerry Lundegaard, warning that miscasting such a crucial character could prove detrimental to their overall film. "I'm the guy," he implored, fully aware that his blunt appeal could backfire and work against his budding film career. The actor, however, doubled down on his approach, telling Ethan Coen, "You don't give me this role, and I'll shoot your dog." Fortunately for Macy, Coen laughed, and the rest is history.

William H. Macy Knew 'Fargo' Would Be a Big Hit

Weeks after he threatened to shoot Ethan Coen's dog, William H. Macy was handsomely rewarded for his brash persistence and gut instincts. Upon hearing the news he'd been cast in the film, he was beside himself with joy at his cabin in Vermont. "I was running outside, screaming," he said. "I knew it was big. The role of the century. A genius script. I just thought, 'This is it. This is going to be big.'"

When Fargo hit theaters in 1996, it was met with rave reviews, grossed $60 million at the box office, and won the actor high acclaim for what proved to be his breakout performance. Nearly a year later, Macy was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in Fargo, opening doors to new and exciting opportunities and putting him on a path to stardom. While his approach to landing the role of Jerry Lundegaard may have been ill-advised, it serves as proof that throwing caution to the wind can yield career-changing results.

