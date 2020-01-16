‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ Finally Arrives in the U.S. on Netflix

If you find yourself wondering whatever happened to that new Shaun the Sheep Movie, and you happen to be in the United States or Latin America, you’re not crazy. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon was supposed to arrive in those territories late last year, December 13th to be precise, but Netflix picked up domestic distribution and opted to delay its release. Now, the stop-motion animated feature from Aardman Animation will arrive on the streaming service February 14th. You can add it to your watchlist here.

Farmageddon is directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, from a script written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton with characters by Nick Park, and stars Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, and Kate Harbour. You can check out the previously released trailers for the film here, here, and here.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: