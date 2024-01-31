Dating shows can date back to at least 1965, when the first and most popular one, called The Dating Game, appeared on air. It featured three single people, hidden from their suitor behind a screen, all being grilled with questions to find the perfect match. It wasn’t until the 2000s that this concept was turned into an all-out reality dating game with 20 to 30 women all shooting their shot at The Bachelor. Through its success, the series pushed Fox to expand to The Bachelorette and other reality dating concepts like Flirty Dancing and Labor of Love, but the most recent success has stemmed from Farmer Wants a Wife.

With four eligible ranchers, Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 will throw 32 women from cities into life on the farm. They’re expected to live life as the farmers do, with work and living conditions under the condition of their potential husbands. It’s a test not only for love but to see if this fantasy will turn into a nightmare. With each man dating eight women on various ranches, we’ve gathered the resources to tell you a little more about the farmers and the wives they want.

Farmer Wants a Wife Release Date March 8, 2023 Cast Jennifer Nettles Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 2 Network FOX

Ty Ferrell, 42

Introducing our first farmer, Ty Ferell is a quintessential cowboy dream. Owner of a 50-acre plot of land in Sikeston, Missouri, Ferell ropes cattle and rides horses. Being a roper is hard work, with an incredibly steep learning curve and high risk for injury, and if the work wasn’t cut out for his potential matches already, Ferell also has a daughter. Lennon Tyler is her father's everything, and, from the looks of it, any woman who wants to get to her dad will have to get through her first. With his daughter's approval first, of course, Ferell is looking for a woman who’s intelligent and kind and doesn’t appear to want to play any games. It’s a tall order with a very handsome reward, and here are the women vying for the love of this father-daughter combo.

Allison, 33

A Beer Sales Rep from Holly, Michigan.

Melody, 31

A Traveling Nurse based in Yonkers, New York.

Ashley, 34

A Clinical Director residing in Shingle Springs, California.

Brooke, 37

An Executive Assistant in Sarasota, Florida.

Christine, 37

VP, Commercial Real Estate, living in Long Island, New York.

Erin, 31

An Event Planner based in Georgetown, Texas.

Megan Lay, 31

A Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee.

Amy, 38

A Realtor who calls Palm Beach, Florida, home.

Mitchell Kolinsky, 27

Mitchell Kolinsky has more in common with his matches than the rest of the farmers as he is a first-generation rancher with white-collar parents as well as his two older brothers. The inspiration that he found, which sent him on the path to buying his own farm in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, might help his potential suitor understand his passion. The outdoors has always meant everything to him, and he has always yearned for a life connected with the wilderness. With three dogs already and a cabin, he’s setting his sights on expanding his farm into the surrounding property, but there’s just one thing missing first. His goal is to find a wife in this group of women to start a family and grow his farm alongside him as he hones his skills as a horse and cattle rancher.

Brittany, 29

A Model from Thousand Oaks, California.

Emily, 28

A Healthcare Recruiter residing in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kait, 23

A Social Media Coordinator in Los Angeles, California.

Kandice, 33

Also a Social Media Coordinator in Denver, Colorado.

Kiana, 30

A Dog Trainer from Hermosa Beach, California.

Melanie, 26

In Bottle Service and residing in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ray, 28

A Photographer based in Los Angeles, California.

Sydney, 22

A Construction Worker from Sweetwater, New Jersey.

Brandon Rogers, 29

Aside from animals like horses and cattle, farms usually also bring crops to mind, which is certainly the situation for potato and barley farmer Brandon Rogers. With the largest property, the self-proclaimed "green thumb", Rogers has 1000 acres of land in the small town of Center, Colorado. As a college graduate, he’s dedicated to continuing the family business and has already become quite successful at it. For him, there is still just that one missing piece: finding somebody who’s ready to share his life with him. As long as he meets the right one this season, what more could a farmer ask for?

Annellyse, 30

A Professional Dancer in Miami, Florida.

Brit, 30

An ER Nurse living in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooklyn, 25

A Permanent Makeup Artist in St. George, Utah.

Grace, 25

A Communications Associate from Caledonia, Wisconsin.

Joy, 25

A Radiologic Technologist in Jacksonville, Florida.

Madison, 27

A Social Media Manager residing in Los Angeles, California.

Reba, 29

A Bar Supervisor from Spearfish, South Dakota.

Tayana, 28

An Insurance Specialist in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Nathan Smothers, 23

The youngest farmer in the bunch, Nathan Smothers had to fill some giant shoes since his father passed away when he was just 12 years old, leaving him with his mother and three sisters. Since then, after his family was left with 300 acres of land and an additional 500 acres for cattle, Smothers finished his college education and is back to tending to his generational duties. He’s become quite a popular farmer on TikTok as well, posting his work and general life on a farm, which has certainly helped garner some attention. His main goal, however, coming from a pretty large family already, is to start his own, and with a little luck, his new wife could be right in front of him soon.

Allye, 25

A Digital Marketing Specialist from Tucson, Arizona.

Makenzie, 26

A Registered Nurse from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kiara, 23

A Youth Development Professional from Tracy, California.

Kristin, 25

A Hairstylist from Roseville, California.

Lexie, 25

A Dog Boarding Facility Owner from Waycross, Georgia.

Destiny, 23

A Cheerleading Coach from Los Angeles, California.

Rachel Woods, 25

A Marketer from Houston, Texas.

Taylor Bedell, 25

A Hairstylist from Dallas, Texas.

