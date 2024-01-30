It’s high time these city folks get some country-loving! Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife is giddying up for another swing at love. Unlike more popular dating shows such as The Bachelor, Farmer Wants a Wife features four farmers from different corners of the country diving headfirst into an extraordinary journey of love. Far from dating apps and big-city dating, 32 women are taking a more traditional approach to finding their future soulmates. Meanwhile, these farmers are set to whisk their group of potential lovers away to their farms, offering an authentic taste of rancher life - covering everything from tending to the homestead, caring for cattle, to bailing hay.

Hosted by the superstar entertainer and Grammy Award winner, Jennifer Nettles, Farmer Wants a Wife is a breath of fresh air in the world of reality TV dating shows. More importantly, the series shows the changing dating landscape, rerouting from the hustle and bustle of urban centers to the peaceful charm of rural areas.

Hold onto your horses. Here’s everything we know so far about Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

When Does 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on Thursday, February 1 at 9:02 PM ET on FOX. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after airing. Meanwhile, new audiences and beloved fans of the series can catch up on all episodes of the first season on Hulu. The streaming platform also boasts a range of bingeworthy reality shows, from Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef to Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2?

The trailer for Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 was revealed by FOX on December 15, 2023. In an attempt to find a real, long-lasting life, four hardworking farmers play host to a bunch of single ladies ready to ditch the city comforts for the charms and challenges of the countryside. The farmers and their hopeful singles meet up and choose each other before the ladies get the golden ticket to experience farm life firsthand.

From working the land and feeding cattle to bailing hay and peeking into the farm’s behind-the-scenes operations, these farmers give the lowdown on what real life is all about. But just how far are these ladies willing to leave everything behind in the city for the nitty-gritty country? Saddle up and find out in Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Who Are the New Farmers in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2?

Meet the cowboys! Just like the first season, Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife features four single farmers looking for love. This new crop of lovers includes Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers.

Ferrell, hailing from Sikeston, MO, is a dedicated team roper and is in charge of a 50-acre farm adorned with horses and roping cattle. At 42 years old and a divorced father to a 12-year-old daughter, Ferrell’s got a lot of life experiences under his belt. With a rope in his hand since childhood, the ranching lifestyle has been a huge part of Ferrell’s life, and he hopes to share this fulfilling existence with a special someone. As he hops on the quest for love, Ferrell hopes to find a soulmate who shares his appreciation for the simple joys of farm life and the cowboy traditions he holds dear.

Originally from Knoxville, TN, Kolinsky is a first-generation farmer who’s currently residing in Mount Juliet, TN. He’s just built a new farm, complete with a charming 19th-century cabin where he shares his life with three loyal dogs. His home is situated right in the woods, coexisting with rich wildlife. Growing up surrounded by horses, Kolinsky developed a profound love for the outdoors. Despite his family’s more conventional white-collar professions, Kolinsky’s heart is set on a life in the heartland. An aspiring horse and cattle rancher, Kolinsky hopes to find a life partner who shares his appreciation for his farming journey.

A second-generation potato and barley farmer, Rogers is the agricultural sweetheart hailing from Center, CO. A small-town farmer, he has spent his life surrounded by the vast expanse of his 1,000-acre farm. Growing up, he shared plentiful farming experiences with his father. By the time he reached his 20s, Rogers decided to return full-time to carry on his family’s farming legacy. Demonstrating utmost dedication and sheer hard work, he rejuvenated the farm and led it to a thriving business. At this point in his life, Rogers seeks a special person to share his success and the joys of rural living.

Smothers, a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer, originally comes from Bartow, FL, where he oversees his family’s farming legacy. Managing a 300-acre farm where he makes his home and an additional 500+ acre cattle property. At the age of 23, Smothers is the youngest among the featured farmers. But don’t underestimate his years of experience. Losing his father at the age of 12, Smothers assumed the role of the man of the house, making sure he could support his mother and three sisters. After pursuing higher education, followed by returning to full-time farming, he looks forward to the next chapter of his life.

What Is 'Farmer Wants a Wife' About?

Check out the official FOX synopsis for Farmer Wants a Wife:

“Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in “the big city” in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

Who Is Making 'Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions, the company also responsible for the reality series Stars on Mars, with executive producers Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha, and David Tibballs. Lauren Taylor Harding takes on the role of executive producer as well as the showrunner for the series. Based on the British show of the same name, the first season of Farmer Wants a Wife premiered in 2023.